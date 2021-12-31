Palladiem, Llc Buys KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: KRBN, SRLN, SLAB, UNH, INTU, ASML, IQV, IX,

KRBN, SRLN, SLAB, UNH, INTU, ASML, IQV, IX, Added Positions: IBUY, ARKK, SCHF, IEMG, SCZ, EUSA, IHI,

IBUY, ARKK, SCHF, IEMG, SCZ, EUSA, IHI, Reduced Positions: SHV, MSFT,

SHV, MSFT, Sold Out: PYPL, MDT, EWZ, FAN,

Malvern, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Silicon Laboratories Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuit Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Medtronic PLC, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladiem, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Palladiem, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PALLADIEM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palladiem%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - 154,019 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 384,791 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 248,643 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (VABS) - 351,256 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 154,096 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 128,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $154.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $488.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $549.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.2 and $104.04, with an estimated average price of $99.67. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.