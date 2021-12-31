Palladiem, Llc Buys KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Silicon Laboratories Inc, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: KRBN, SRLN, SLAB, UNH, INTU, ASML, IQV, IX,
- Added Positions: IBUY, ARKK, SCHF, IEMG, SCZ, EUSA, IHI,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, MSFT,
- Sold Out: PYPL, MDT, EWZ, FAN,
For the details of PALLADIEM, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palladiem%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PALLADIEM, LLC
- iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) - 154,019 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 384,791 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 248,643 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (VABS) - 351,256 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 154,096 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 128,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35. The stock is now traded at around $154.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $488.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $549.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ORIX Corp (IX)
Palladiem, Llc initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.2 and $104.04, with an estimated average price of $99.67. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.Sold Out: First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Palladiem, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $20.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of PALLADIEM, LLC. Also check out:
1. PALLADIEM, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PALLADIEM, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PALLADIEM, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PALLADIEM, LLC keeps buying