Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

New Purchases: KD, AMAT, DEO, FDX, FE, FELE, WELL, RSG, PDI, ZTS, TTD, IEFA, IVW,

KD, AMAT, DEO, FDX, FE, FELE, WELL, RSG, PDI, ZTS, TTD, IEFA, IVW, Added Positions: ACWI, AGG, VT, SPAB, SSD, DD, BKNG, INTC, CCMP, CAG, FB, AMZN, GWW, RTX, DE, VOO, CAT, CVS, IWB, IVV, SCHD, GLD, SCHG, EFA, XLV, TSLA, AWK, VMW, PFO, WMT, SO, O, NFLX, IFF, EXC, ENB, DUK, DTE, KO, AEE,

ACWI, AGG, VT, SPAB, SSD, DD, BKNG, INTC, CCMP, CAG, FB, AMZN, GWW, RTX, DE, VOO, CAT, CVS, IWB, IVV, SCHD, GLD, SCHG, EFA, XLV, TSLA, AWK, VMW, PFO, WMT, SO, O, NFLX, IFF, EXC, ENB, DUK, DTE, KO, AEE, Reduced Positions: HPQ, MSFT, A, ALB, ACN, AAPL, ALSN, WFC, LOW, INTU, ANET, KEYS, ISRG, LMBS, HON, GE, DIS, QCOM, BP, ORCL, ABBV, WBA, T, CERN, VCSH, DISCK, PHYS, MMP, CL, BK, UNH, EW, COP, NOC, NVO, VEA, QQQ, IBM, VYM, BIV, ICLR, ALLE, BABA, VWO, BSV, IJJ, VOOG, IJK, XLU, MDY, SLV, MMC, AMP, APA, BAC, BAX, CASY, CME, LLY, BEN, GPS, TT, KMB, V, VTRS, NVDA, JWN, OKE, PNC, PAA, SRCL, TMO, ZBRA, ET,

HPQ, MSFT, A, ALB, ACN, AAPL, ALSN, WFC, LOW, INTU, ANET, KEYS, ISRG, LMBS, HON, GE, DIS, QCOM, BP, ORCL, ABBV, WBA, T, CERN, VCSH, DISCK, PHYS, MMP, CL, BK, UNH, EW, COP, NOC, NVO, VEA, QQQ, IBM, VYM, BIV, ICLR, ALLE, BABA, VWO, BSV, IJJ, VOOG, IJK, XLU, MDY, SLV, MMC, AMP, APA, BAC, BAX, CASY, CME, LLY, BEN, GPS, TT, KMB, V, VTRS, NVDA, JWN, OKE, PNC, PAA, SRCL, TMO, ZBRA, ET, Sold Out: GIM, PCAR, SPG, DFAT, TEVA,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, PACCAR Inc, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q4, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 338 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+swan+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 752,391 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 903,062 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,109 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 147,355 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 197,324 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 184,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $80.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.84 and $96.69, with an estimated average price of $89.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.439300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 45.17%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 71,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 229,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2668.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.