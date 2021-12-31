Annandale Capital, LLC Buys Energy Transfer LP, Activision Blizzard Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, Rimini Street Inc

New Purchases: ATVI, BKI, ESGR, KHC, COP, CDW, BBL, FISV, V, TSN, LKQ, PEP, KR, EOG, EBAY, FIS, DIS, PXD, IWN, JKHY, CPRT, ETSY, C, OKE, EXTR, YELP, SCHW, PRTY,

ATVI, BKI, ESGR, KHC, COP, CDW, BBL, FISV, V, TSN, LKQ, PEP, KR, EOG, EBAY, FIS, DIS, PXD, IWN, JKHY, CPRT, ETSY, C, OKE, EXTR, YELP, SCHW, PRTY, Added Positions: ET, KMI, MMP, SABR, Y, PGR, FB, MMM, ACGL, BABA, EPD, MLPX, PAGP, BRK.B, MBB, MKL, VYM, GOOGL, HOG, QRTEA, PAA, CERN, WMB, VRSK, CBOE, BKNG, MTB, PBA, AR, AM, SU, AIG, KEY, WRB, BCS, AON, HEP, EEM, DFAT,

ET, KMI, MMP, SABR, Y, PGR, FB, MMM, ACGL, BABA, EPD, MLPX, PAGP, BRK.B, MBB, MKL, VYM, GOOGL, HOG, QRTEA, PAA, CERN, WMB, VRSK, CBOE, BKNG, MTB, PBA, AR, AM, SU, AIG, KEY, WRB, BCS, AON, HEP, EEM, DFAT, Reduced Positions: BSV, DLTR, MSFT, AAPL, HD, GLD, AMJ, GDDY, SPY, CSCO, EFA, ABT, PFE, UL, VYMI,

BSV, DLTR, MSFT, AAPL, HD, GLD, AMJ, GDDY, SPY, CSCO, EFA, ABT, PFE, UL, VYMI, Sold Out: RMNI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, Activision Blizzard Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sabre Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, Rimini Street Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annandale Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Annandale Capital, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 166,404 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 134,238 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,245 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,331 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 237,220 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 73,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.98 and $249.12, with an estimated average price of $237.39. The stock is now traded at around $265.457300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 379.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.231700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 818,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 76.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 435,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 129.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 100,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 255.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 406,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12. The stock is now traded at around $681.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annandale Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78.