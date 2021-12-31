Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Annandale Capital, LLC Buys Energy Transfer LP, Activision Blizzard Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, Rimini Street Inc

Investment company Annandale Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Transfer LP, Activision Blizzard Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sabre Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Dollar Tree Inc, Rimini Street Inc, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annandale Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Annandale Capital, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Annandale Capital, LLC
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 166,404 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 134,238 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,245 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,331 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  5. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 237,220 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 73,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.98 and $249.12, with an estimated average price of $237.39. The stock is now traded at around $265.457300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 18,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Annandale Capital, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 379.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.231700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 818,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 76.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 435,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 129.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 100,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 255.31%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 406,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 257.56%. The purchase prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12. The stock is now traded at around $681.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Annandale Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Annandale Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78.



