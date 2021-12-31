Elk River Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, , The Travelers Inc

New Purchases: BRK.A, KRE, SIVB, HTLF, OZK, WMT, TIP, FDM, FTEC, DGRW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Mastercard Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SVB Financial Group, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, , The Travelers Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 175,589 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 217,131 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 237,342 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,133 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,079 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $483417.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $644.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 409.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 81,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 183.24%. The purchase prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.