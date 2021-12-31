Elk River Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, , The Travelers Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.A, KRE, SIVB, HTLF, OZK, WMT, TIP, FDM, FTEC, DGRW,
- Added Positions: IEMG, MA, IJR, SDY, IEFA, SPY, MSFT, IVV, FCOM, GOOGL, AMZN, MS, JPM, EW, BLK, INTU, JNJ, PXD, PHM, ABBV, ACN, VOO, VNQ, CHWY, GOOG, FRC, TXN, ORLY, CSCO, APH, ADBE, RTX, PFE, XOM, CVX, BRK.B, BOKF, VEA, T,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, RSP, VZ, DIS, HYG, FDIS, HON, IWM, PFF, IWB, DHS, DVY, FPE, DLR, MDIV, XLV, IWF, VWO, EFA, BOND, AGG, UPS, ETN, HACK, ACWI, FB, QCOM, ABT,
- Sold Out: HRC, TRV, XLE, FDN,
For the details of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elk+river+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 175,589 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 217,131 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 237,342 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,133 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,079 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $483417.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $644.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 409.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 81,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $376.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 183.24%. The purchase prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Elk River Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elk River Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elk River Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elk River Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying