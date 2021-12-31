Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Seven Hills Realty Trust, Ford Motor Co, Sells ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: SEVN, LMBS, HUN, BLDR, FSR, KAR, CLR, ITOT, SDY, FDN, SLGN, DBC, XSD, QQQM, IXUS, AOS, BHF, FBNC, RIVN, COM, ESGR, BB, JNK, ALK, PBCT, PNR, CHK, BROS, DWAC, ESS, BBL, WST, GWW, TROW, VFC, FHLC, GLDM, ATO, MPW, PKI, WDAY, MDB, ALC, AMCR, BITF, U, XLF, CAH, IWM, USRT, BLL, SCHV, CDNS, DGRW, BF.B, XLNX, PEAK, FMC, IPG, CSR, LEG, MDC, MDU, ODFL, PXD, PSA, ROL, SLB, EXR, SNA, EMN, WD, HCA, STAG, APTV, IRT, IBP, KHC, CRSP, HEXO, LFMD, UEC, RMO, ZSAN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, CINF, F, XOM, EBAY, V, LOW, PG, NEE, BRK.B, CVX, MITK, SPG, GLD, DUK, HD, AMAT, ABBV, DOW, SLV, CAG, IBM, CRM, DIS, TEAM, IAU, AMD, AFL, TFC, CAT, KO, COST, DE, SPGI, NUE, PEP, SO, SBUX, TGT, GNL, IVV, ABT, ALB, ADM, ADP, BDX, CTAS, CL, CMP, ECL, FRT, BEN, GE, ITW, ISRG, JPM, JNJ, JCI, KR, MCD, NKE, LIN, RF, SHW, UNH, TSLA, UAN, NOW, GOOG, FSK, PYPL, ABNB, IJR, ADBE, APD, AXP, NLY, AON, BAC, CVS, CSGP, ED, DHR, DOV, LLY, EMR, EPD, EFX, EXPD, FDX, FISV, FCEL, GPC, GS, HSY, HRL, SVC, IDXX, INTC, INTU, KEY, MKC, MSTR, MU, MS, NVR, NVO, ORCL, PPG, PFG, PSEC, PWR, O, ROP, STX, SWKS, SWK, SYY, TXN, WRB, ET, MA, GLRE, AVGO, VRSK, KMI, TRIP, FB, PANW, ZTS, TWTR, LTRPA, LBRDK, SNAP, OKTA, SE, RBLX, CSM, DGRO, FXD, FXN, FXZ, NOBL, QTEC, SCHX, SDVY, A, AB, ALL, AFG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, ADSK, AXS, BMO, BLK, BWA, BMY, CBRE, CF, FIS, CI, C, CGNX, CMA, CMI, DXCM, DPZ, EOG, EIX, ENB, ETR, EPR, EQIX, EXAS, FITB, FCCO, FLO, GD, GIS, GILD, WELL, HMC, HBAN, ICE, IP, IRM, K, KMB, KIM, LXU, LH, LRCX, LYG, MTB, MFA, MGM, MRK, MAA, NYCB, NOK, ES, ORLY, OXY, OMC, PENN, BKNG, PRU, RSG, WRK, RY, WPM, JOE, STXS, SNV, TSM, TTWO, TMO, TSCO, URI, WPC, WBA, WY, WHR, CLMT, CMG, OPRX, FTFT, HBI, WU, DFS, LULU, MELI, AWK, MSCI, QIPT, HROW, BUD, FTNT, DBRG, NOVT, NXPI, GM, EXPI, ARCO, SAVE, FBHS, ENPH, PSX, SUN, MPLX, FUBO, IQV, NRZ, VEEV, BRG, PAYC, NBEV, XHR, ETSY, TDOC, CC, PLNT, FLGT, IIPR, ATUS, ZS, IMAC, FSLY, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, ORCC, PTON, MSGE, AYRO, DKNG, SNOW, CHPT, CHPT, UP, GXO, JOBY, AGG, BIZD, GOVT, IEMG, IWD, REM, SHV, SPY, VTIP,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, DOCU, ATVI, ZM, BA, UBER, LCID, AGNC, MRNA, BX, AMZN, MDT, QCOM, BTI, OLN, WFC, TWLO, ROKU, SQ, TMUS, GLW, WMT, WYNN, APPN, VIAC, CSX, CCI, FCX, NSC, COF, CLX, GSK, BBWI, PLUG, RCL, SNY, VZ, PODD, OCSL, MOMO, FVRR, NET, RIDE, T, SCHW, CHE, CSCO, CMCSA, DLTR, DMLP, EXC, LEN, LXP, LNC, MRVL, NWN, PNC, PPL, XPO, LUV, TRV, TTE, UAL, USB, UPS, WMB, ZBH, GSL, DG, NCLH, AAL, ANET, BABA, TLRY, TLRY, SHOP, BYND, ONEM, GAN, COIN, BND, ABM, PLD, ASML, LNT, AWR, AZN, BP, GOLD, BIIB, BAM, CBRL, CWT, KMX, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, CERN, CBSH, STZ, DEO, D, DD, FAST, FNF, FE, GPN, HUM, PWFL, J, KNX, KSS, MDLZ, LKQ, LAMR, LANC, JEF, MGEE, MMP, MAR, MMLP, MET, VTRS, NICE, NTES, NBIX, NEM, NDSN, NVS, OKE, PH, PAYX, PEGA, PGR, QDEL, RPM, RGEN, RDS.A, SAP, SJW, SIRI, SCL, SNPS, AXON, TXRH, TM, RIG, UL, VTR, VOD, ANTM, EVRG, WSM, XEL, YUM, RDS.B, CODI, EDU, AER, DAL, TEL, CIM, PM, QUAD, KKR, LPLA, MPC, ORC, ZNGA, SRC, ESPR, WIX, HLT, CGC, JD, NVTA, SEDG, EVA, NVCR, LSXMK, TTD, BL, RDFN, BILI, SWAV, FOXA, PINS, SNDL, BNTX, OTIS, NKLA, PLTR, FTEC, QUAL, SCHO, SPMD,
- Sold Out: UVXY, MOS, STOR, VXX, FXO, SPWR, CMC, EL, AEO, SBSW, DISCA, FANG, DAN, HRC, ABC, IVZ, FIDU, UPST, DXC, INGR, DHI, CELH, HIG, AMED, CMRE, MCK, SPH, TEVA, ASAN, NIO, IQ, GL, CHGG, ESRT, WPP, WWD, RPAI, GNLN, OGI, DM, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 958,766 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 318,716 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,301 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,538 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 90,505 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 564,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.486700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.278400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 148,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 459.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 475,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 186,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in eBay Inc by 238.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 64,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.924400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.439300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.Sold Out: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41.
