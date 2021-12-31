Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Seven Hills Realty Trust, Ford Motor Co, Sells ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Seven Hills Realty Trust, Ford Motor Co, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Huntsman Corp, sells ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Advisor Alliance. As of 2021Q4, Independent Advisor Alliance owns 674 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independent Advisor Alliance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+advisor+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 958,766 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 318,716 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,301 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,538 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 90,505 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 564,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.486700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.278400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 148,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 459.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 475,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 186,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in eBay Inc by 238.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 64,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.924400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.439300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41.