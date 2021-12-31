Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Seven Hills Realty Trust, Ford Motor Co, Sells ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Independent Advisor Alliance (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Seven Hills Realty Trust, Ford Motor Co, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Huntsman Corp, sells ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, NVIDIA Corp, DocuSign Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Advisor Alliance. As of 2021Q4, Independent Advisor Alliance owns 674 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Independent Advisor Alliance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+advisor+alliance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Advisor Alliance
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 958,766 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 318,716 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,301 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,538 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 90,505 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
New Purchase: Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Seven Hills Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 564,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.486700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.278400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance initiated holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 148,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 459.08%. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $123.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 87.77%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 475,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 186,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in eBay Inc by 238.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 64,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $137.924400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.439300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Sold Out: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Independent Advisor Alliance sold out a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Independent Advisor Alliance. Also check out:

1. Independent Advisor Alliance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independent Advisor Alliance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independent Advisor Alliance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independent Advisor Alliance keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus