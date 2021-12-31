Randolph Co Inc Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, AT&T Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Discovery Inc, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: KMI, T, QQQ, USA, UP,

KMI, T, QQQ, USA, UP, Added Positions: LDOS, DGRO, IVV, MOAT,

LDOS, DGRO, IVV, MOAT, Reduced Positions: DUK, FIS, SPDW, V, SCCO, HON, CSCO, BX, HBAN, MSFT, GSY, NEE, PG, STOR, AEP, VIVO,

DUK, FIS, SPDW, V, SCCO, HON, CSCO, BX, HBAN, MSFT, GSY, NEE, PG, STOR, AEP, VIVO, Sold Out: DISCA,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, AT&T Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, Wheels Up Experience Inc, sells Duke Energy Corp, Discovery Inc, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Meridian Bioscience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Randolph Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Randolph Co Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Randolph Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/randolph+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,079 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 401,326 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Target Corp (TGT) - 198,310 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 65,276 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Visa Inc (V) - 164,773 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 623,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 324,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Randolph Co Inc initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Randolph Co Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.