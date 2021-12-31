Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gmo Llc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Visa Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

Investment company Gmo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Visa Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, CyrusOne Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmo Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gmo Llc owns 677 stocks with a total value of $20.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jeremy Grantham 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeremy+grantham/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jeremy Grantham
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,064,927 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,358,047 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,530,765 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 9,592,456 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,961,471 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 647,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 490,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 792,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 800,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 176,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 257.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,476,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,243,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 68.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,228,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,777,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $149.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,166,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 2662.26%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,787,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

