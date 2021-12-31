Gmo Llc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Visa Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

New Purchases: CONE, KL, MNR, FDX, CERN, VG, LOGI, MMC, WMT, RYAAY, SPWH, HMC, EIX, CNO, EWZ, GEVO, MWA, BZUN, PK, HUYA, UL, TIGR, CRC, TASK, NGG, TDCX, EFA, PG, CMC, XHR, PKX, AZO, RY, WIRE, SHOO, GOLF, IEA, UMC, HSY, VSTO, CCU, KKR, CIG, ALSN, ZWS, PNR, TME, BCOR, DOUG, GOTU, JLL, OCFT, BNR, CAJ, MTL, GIS, BSAC, CX, BAX, CAL, PAHC, CTXS, CZOO, CHT, CDEV, CAC, CVCY, HHR, SNDR, AMRX, CE, ORLY, HBNC, ITT, JBSS, HSTM, MTG, CASH, MCHP, M, MUR, NDAQ, AGM, NTAP, ABEV, ZEUS, NXGN, RHI, SMP, UBS, DOV, CR, WOR, DZSI, CONN, CPG, CIXX,

CONE, KL, MNR, FDX, CERN, VG, LOGI, MMC, WMT, RYAAY, SPWH, HMC, EIX, CNO, EWZ, GEVO, MWA, BZUN, PK, HUYA, UL, TIGR, CRC, TASK, NGG, TDCX, EFA, PG, CMC, XHR, PKX, AZO, RY, WIRE, SHOO, GOLF, IEA, UMC, HSY, VSTO, CCU, KKR, CIG, ALSN, ZWS, PNR, TME, BCOR, DOUG, GOTU, JLL, OCFT, BNR, CAJ, MTL, GIS, BSAC, CX, BAX, CAL, PAHC, CTXS, CZOO, CHT, CDEV, CAC, CVCY, HHR, SNDR, AMRX, CE, ORLY, HBNC, ITT, JBSS, HSTM, MTG, CASH, MCHP, M, MUR, NDAQ, AGM, NTAP, ABEV, ZEUS, NXGN, RHI, SMP, UBS, DOV, CR, WOR, DZSI, CONN, CPG, CIXX, Added Positions: TSM, V, DAR, IEMG, GPN, VIPS, DISCA, ICE, BBL, BMY, FMX, RUN, T, BMO, TECK, CSIQ, VMW, AMRC, REGI, EOG, INCY, BKNG, ST, PSTH, BWA, INFY, MET, PEP, NTR, TX, FTV, BAM, RTX, AMX, CVX, HDB, HAS, MKL, NVDA, TSN, VFC, WFG, LYFT, AKAM, FDS, FNF, RSG, USB, WFC, EBAY, QRTEA, DFS, HLT, BEKE, LFG, BEN, GPC, IBN, IMO, JNJ, LRCX, LVS, MRK, OMC, AGRO, FUTU, KSA, ABM, AGCO, AFL, BBY, BIO, GS, PTR, AVNT, PFG, QCOM, SKM, WHR, FAF, FLT, ATHM, MOMO, KHC, BIIB, BXP, CBRE, CAT, CIEN, STZ, DRE, ENS, FR, HIW, HUN, INTC, JNPR, KR, LZB, MBT, MLI, NVR, NEU, NVS, PBI, RDN, RS, CRM, STC, TPX, AUB, VNO, WMK, WLK, XRX, GPRE, WU, SQM, SCU, LGO, NOG, MYRG, LEA, HPP, MMYT, AMCX, LPI, TLYS, ESRT, ATKR, SE, EAF, EQH, PDD, OTIS, ASO, LU, ARE, DOX, ABC, AIRC, ASB, CBT, CSL, CATY, CHKP, KOF, CUZ, CCRN, CMI, EWBC, EGP, EMR, ECPG, EFSC, ESS, FMNB, THFF, GNW, HAFC, HMN, IMKTA, SNEX, INTU, JPM, KB, TBI, MAN, EPM, OPY, PFS, RGP, SEIC, SCHN, SCHL, SNA, LUV, SPTN, STT, SCL, TNC, TXT, TCBK, USM, UEIC, VGR, WDC, UVE, EDU, SMCI, CLNE, JAZZ, MSCI, DAN, CLDT, VEON, QUAD, RM, NGVC, BCC, QIWI, ARMK, AMRK, TPB, ASIX, DFIN, VREX, CARS, VCTR, DELL, CPNG,

TSM, V, DAR, IEMG, GPN, VIPS, DISCA, ICE, BBL, BMY, FMX, RUN, T, BMO, TECK, CSIQ, VMW, AMRC, REGI, EOG, INCY, BKNG, ST, PSTH, BWA, INFY, MET, PEP, NTR, TX, FTV, BAM, RTX, AMX, CVX, HDB, HAS, MKL, NVDA, TSN, VFC, WFG, LYFT, AKAM, FDS, FNF, RSG, USB, WFC, EBAY, QRTEA, DFS, HLT, BEKE, LFG, BEN, GPC, IBN, IMO, JNJ, LRCX, LVS, MRK, OMC, AGRO, FUTU, KSA, ABM, AGCO, AFL, BBY, BIO, GS, PTR, AVNT, PFG, QCOM, SKM, WHR, FAF, FLT, ATHM, MOMO, KHC, BIIB, BXP, CBRE, CAT, CIEN, STZ, DRE, ENS, FR, HIW, HUN, INTC, JNPR, KR, LZB, MBT, MLI, NVR, NEU, NVS, PBI, RDN, RS, CRM, STC, TPX, AUB, VNO, WMK, WLK, XRX, GPRE, WU, SQM, SCU, LGO, NOG, MYRG, LEA, HPP, MMYT, AMCX, LPI, TLYS, ESRT, ATKR, SE, EAF, EQH, PDD, OTIS, ASO, LU, ARE, DOX, ABC, AIRC, ASB, CBT, CSL, CATY, CHKP, KOF, CUZ, CCRN, CMI, EWBC, EGP, EMR, ECPG, EFSC, ESS, FMNB, THFF, GNW, HAFC, HMN, IMKTA, SNEX, INTU, JPM, KB, TBI, MAN, EPM, OPY, PFS, RGP, SEIC, SCHN, SCHL, SNA, LUV, SPTN, STT, SCL, TNC, TXT, TCBK, USM, UEIC, VGR, WDC, UVE, EDU, SMCI, CLNE, JAZZ, MSCI, DAN, CLDT, VEON, QUAD, RM, NGVC, BCC, QIWI, ARMK, AMRK, TPB, ASIX, DFIN, VREX, CARS, VCTR, DELL, CPNG, Reduced Positions: GOOG, ATH, MSFT, BABA, WTW, ORCL, XLNX, FB, NUAN, ACN, CSCO, MOS, PNM, RSX, AXP, BIDU, COHR, CHNG, SEDG, ADBE, PFE, INFO, AAPL, AJRD, EXC, FBC, GOOGL, ANTM, AMTX, PM, LBRDK, VALE, F, NTES, STM, SYF, CFG, MO, AMZN, SJR, ABT, BK, DE, IBM, MDLZ, MCK, UFPI, WTFC, AER, LTHM, CTVA, ADS, ADM, BRC, CRH, CVS, CMCSA, RDY, XOM, FITB, LNC, SCCO, UNH, HOLI, VRS, YUMC, PLD, ARW, COF, CNC, LUMN, CI, DHI, LLY, GGAL, HPQ, LKQ, LEN, MOG.A, ON, PCAR, PBR, PRU, SANM, SNBR, SM, PAG, WBA, INT, TEL, SSNC, GM, FBHS, VICI, REZI, FOXA, CARR, MMM, ANF, ALL, AMKR, IVZ, BANR, BBBY, BRK.B, BKD, CAH, SNP, C, CL, BAP, ATGE, DRH, DCO, DISH, FRT, FHI, FULT, GIII, TGNA, GSK, GPI, HST, IBOC, IPG, JCI, KSS, KLIC, MDC, MU, MHK, VTRS, NNI, PH, BPOP, PHM, REG, REGN, RCII, SIG, SPG, SHO, NLOK, TROW, TGT, TDS, TD, TRMK, VZ, VSH, GWW, COWN, OC, NX, CVE, KMI, KOS, YNDX, CUBI, ALLY, CCS, VRTV, ENVA, CPLG, FOX, AVD, APOG, ABG, AN, AVY, AVID, BBAR, BP, BCS, BRKL, CNA, CRAI, CDNS, CPT, CNQ, CDR, CYD, CTSH, DVA, EMN, ETN, EA, EME, FMC, FCF, FFBC, FMBI, FFIC, FCX, GPS, GRMN, HTLF, HSII, TT, IPAR, KEY, KFRC, LBTYA, LINC, LOW, MGA, MATW, MEI, MAA, TAP, NBTB, HOPE, NP, OSIS, PNC, TPC, PLXS, PCH, PWR, RRD, RJF, RF, SIVB, SWM, BSRR, SCS, SNPS, TEO, TEVA, TKR, UGI, UMBF, UHS, VMI, WSBF, TOWN, BMA, PRIM, G, GTS, FOR, PBR.A.PFD, AVGO, GNE, HY, TPH, TMHC, NWSA, VEC, GWB, PUMP, FPH, BKR, MBIN, CURO, NMRK, GTES, TALO, IHRT, IAC, LNSR, MNTK,

GOOG, ATH, MSFT, BABA, WTW, ORCL, XLNX, FB, NUAN, ACN, CSCO, MOS, PNM, RSX, AXP, BIDU, COHR, CHNG, SEDG, ADBE, PFE, INFO, AAPL, AJRD, EXC, FBC, GOOGL, ANTM, AMTX, PM, LBRDK, VALE, F, NTES, STM, SYF, CFG, MO, AMZN, SJR, ABT, BK, DE, IBM, MDLZ, MCK, UFPI, WTFC, AER, LTHM, CTVA, ADS, ADM, BRC, CRH, CVS, CMCSA, RDY, XOM, FITB, LNC, SCCO, UNH, HOLI, VRS, YUMC, PLD, ARW, COF, CNC, LUMN, CI, DHI, LLY, GGAL, HPQ, LKQ, LEN, MOG.A, ON, PCAR, PBR, PRU, SANM, SNBR, SM, PAG, WBA, INT, TEL, SSNC, GM, FBHS, VICI, REZI, FOXA, CARR, MMM, ANF, ALL, AMKR, IVZ, BANR, BBBY, BRK.B, BKD, CAH, SNP, C, CL, BAP, ATGE, DRH, DCO, DISH, FRT, FHI, FULT, GIII, TGNA, GSK, GPI, HST, IBOC, IPG, JCI, KSS, KLIC, MDC, MU, MHK, VTRS, NNI, PH, BPOP, PHM, REG, REGN, RCII, SIG, SPG, SHO, NLOK, TROW, TGT, TDS, TD, TRMK, VZ, VSH, GWW, COWN, OC, NX, CVE, KMI, KOS, YNDX, CUBI, ALLY, CCS, VRTV, ENVA, CPLG, FOX, AVD, APOG, ABG, AN, AVY, AVID, BBAR, BP, BCS, BRKL, CNA, CRAI, CDNS, CPT, CNQ, CDR, CYD, CTSH, DVA, EMN, ETN, EA, EME, FMC, FCF, FFBC, FMBI, FFIC, FCX, GPS, GRMN, HTLF, HSII, TT, IPAR, KEY, KFRC, LBTYA, LINC, LOW, MGA, MATW, MEI, MAA, TAP, NBTB, HOPE, NP, OSIS, PNC, TPC, PLXS, PCH, PWR, RRD, RJF, RF, SIVB, SWM, BSRR, SCS, SNPS, TEO, TEVA, TKR, UGI, UMBF, UHS, VMI, WSBF, TOWN, BMA, PRIM, G, GTS, FOR, PBR.A.PFD, AVGO, GNE, HY, TPH, TMHC, NWSA, VEC, GWB, PUMP, FPH, BKR, MBIN, CURO, NMRK, GTES, TALO, IHRT, IAC, LNSR, MNTK, Sold Out: VER, KSU, PPD, IVV, PBCT, HRC, BNS, MCHI, SAFM, CNHI, OGN, TSE, PGR, ERF, MLKN, BBWI, DEN, MELI, WAT, AOS, HTH, AMAT, CCK, RVI, NIO, IDT, KD, TCBI, TTEK, TEX, WAFD, WY, ZUMZ, SEM, PDM, DOOR, JD, FYBR, MPW, HSIC, BIG, BLL, PFC, PPG, PACW, FBP, ONB, EL, EGBN, COLB, BERY, NWS, DEO, DECK, FIX, LTRPA, VIRT, OBNK, NFBK, KZR, CNBKA, QFIN, ARNC, EBC, AJG, ADI, HES, MATX, CB, NSIT, ORI, RCKY, SLM, NWBI, SCI, TRV, VIVO, HZO, UBA, VOD, WTI, BAH, WASH, HURN, WLL, SPB, HIG, GPX, VNDA, WNS, LBTYK, EBSB,

Investment company Gmo Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Visa Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, CyrusOne Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gmo Llc. As of 2021Q4, Gmo Llc owns 677 stocks with a total value of $20.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jeremy Grantham 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jeremy+grantham/current-portfolio/portfolio

Jeremy Grantham

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,064,927 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,358,047 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,530,765 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 9,592,456 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 9,961,471 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Gmo Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 647,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 490,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 792,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 800,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 176,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 257.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,476,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,243,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 68.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,228,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.65%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,777,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $149.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,166,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 2662.26%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,787,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Gmo Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.