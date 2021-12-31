Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Crescent Energy Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, ConocoPhillips

Investment company Pointe Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Crescent Energy Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, NVIDIA Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, sells Alerian MLP ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, ConocoPhillips, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pointe Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pointe Capital Management LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pointe Capital Management LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 87,262 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 145,182 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 82,616 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 21,395 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 75,014 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
New Purchase: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 387,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $639.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.265600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $253.172800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.

Sold Out: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $48.98 and $57.83, with an estimated average price of $53.67.

Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.

Sold Out: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.16.



