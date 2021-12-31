Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Crescent Energy Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: CRGY, REGN, AZN, NVDA, WY, MNST, SILC, APD, FDX, WFC, TMO, CHW,
- Added Positions: SHY, VCSH, VYM, USHY, FLTR, IEMG, AAPL, IWF, FE, IGSB, IGIB, IWM, EFA, GLD, PM, C, RTX, BNDX, V, IJH, ETJ, IWD, MMC, NVS, EXG, VWO, CFG, VT, BA, HD, FTV, VGK, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: AMLP, EPD, COP, LYB, MPLX, MMP, GOOG, KMI, AMZN, LOW, ZBH, COF, BLW, KMB, EVV, NFLX, DHR, NFJ, VBR, ODFL, ALB, ET, AMP, LLY, ORLY, CSQ, KMF, AMJ, ENB, FB, JNJ, OTIS, PAA, PG, TXN, PEP, PFE,
- Sold Out: SWK, FIV, TOTL, TRGP, JHB, KYN,
For the details of Pointe Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pointe+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 87,262 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 145,182 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 82,616 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 21,395 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 75,014 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 387,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $639.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.265600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $253.172800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)
Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.Sold Out: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Targa Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $48.98 and $57.83, with an estimated average price of $53.67.Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)
Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)
Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.16.
