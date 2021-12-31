First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Open Text Corp, Sells VMware Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Signature Bank

- New Purchases: UBER, ACAH, PTOC, SCLE, GXII, BRKHU, GIIX, BPMP, LGIH, AZO, PINS, ZG, PM, ULTA, MS, FDX, AXP, QRVO, HYAC, HYAC, VT,
- Added Positions: ATVI, CMCSA, OTEX, NFLX, AMZN, FB, TEL, CHTR, GOOGL, C, IFF, FE, CNVY, HWM, MAR, NXPI, KMI, GPOR, WTW, DIS, ZM, PTON, EA, MELI, APO, CI, PYPL, TTWO, SNAP, TDW, FVIV.U, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, JEF, WAB, AVGO, AIG, SBNY, ADI, AON, EBC, WFC, PCG, UNVR, LPLA, NKE, UPWK, UNH, HD, ADSK, ACN, COIN, TDUP, ETSY, VEEV, V, MA, TMO, CRM, NVDA, ADBE,
- Sold Out: VMW, BKNG, ACAHU, AYX, PTOCU, SCLEU, GIG, GXIIU, NGCA, ATHN, STMP, GIIXU, NOW, KURI, PATH, HYACU, HYACU, PCOR, DOCU, EDR, EDR, CRNC, PING, NET, FVRR, PLAN, EXAS, SMAR, OKTA, TEAM, MIME, SQ, Z, TWOU, TWTR, RNG, ESGC, LULU, MDT, LMT,
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 10,668,004 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.05%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 789,256 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 178,594 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,388,383 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 2,806,366 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,697,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,498,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,170,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadscale Acquisition Corp (SCLE)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,009,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GX Acquisition Corp II (GXII)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GX Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 782,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BurTech Acquisition Corp (BRKHU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 542,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 59.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,536,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 171.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,173,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1074.91%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $410.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3137.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc (CNVY)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc by 186.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.36, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 725,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 517.45%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAHU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOCU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Broadscale Acquisition Corp (SCLEU)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
