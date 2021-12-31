Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Open Text Corp, Sells VMware Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Signature Bank

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Open Text Corp, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells VMware Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors , LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of First Pacific Advisors
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 10,668,004 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.05%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 789,256 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 178,594 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,388,383 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  5. TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 2,806,366 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,697,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,498,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOC)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,170,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadscale Acquisition Corp (SCLE)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,009,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GX Acquisition Corp II (GXII)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GX Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 782,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BurTech Acquisition Corp (BRKHU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BurTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 542,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 59.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,536,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 171.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,173,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1074.91%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $410.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3137.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc (CNVY)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc by 186.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.36, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 725,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 517.45%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Sold Out: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAHU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Sold Out: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOCU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Broadscale Acquisition Corp (SCLEU)

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.01.



