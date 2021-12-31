Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nicholas Company, Inc. Buys PPG Industries Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Comcast Corp

Investment company Nicholas Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PPG Industries Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Comcast Corp, CyrusOne Inc, AptarGroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nicholas Company, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 622,960 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 61,015 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 858,975 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 274,580 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 152,791 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 232,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 327,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 177,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 384,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 401,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.4 and $87.14, with an estimated average price of $72.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 228,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 363,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 54.42%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 164.15%. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 40.47%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 438,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.

Sold Out: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $177.3, with an estimated average price of $143.15.



