Nicholas Company, Inc. Buys PPG Industries Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: PPG, AOS, KNX, PAGS, STVN, ATRC, GWW, MDC, LMT, SMG, BX,

PPG, AOS, KNX, PAGS, STVN, ATRC, GWW, MDC, LMT, SMG, BX, Added Positions: PYPL, FB, CRM, ITW, PLAN, MA, FISV, MDT, RNG, BBY, MRK, GPN, ZEN, LESL, BAND, AZEK, OCDX, LHCG, TNL, AEO, KMX, LW, TFX, PCRX, ABBV, WBS, WOOF, AIMC, STZ, CVET, JJSF, RPAY, BL, LECO, NWL, PATK, ROAD, IIIV, SPSC, QTWO, MODN,

PYPL, FB, CRM, ITW, PLAN, MA, FISV, MDT, RNG, BBY, MRK, GPN, ZEN, LESL, BAND, AZEK, OCDX, LHCG, TNL, AEO, KMX, LW, TFX, PCRX, ABBV, WBS, WOOF, AIMC, STZ, CVET, JJSF, RPAY, BL, LECO, NWL, PATK, ROAD, IIIV, SPSC, QTWO, MODN, Reduced Positions: KO, TMO, CONE, ADBE, ATR, OLLI, XLNX, IT, MSFT, FHN, COP, FBHS, ONTO, GPC, MUSA, BJ, ICLR, TNDM, INMD, TXN, RJF, FAST, BLDR, MORN, VCRA, LSCC, PLUS, BRO, NUVA, BURL, CSV, NXRT, RPD, TENB, AJG,

KO, TMO, CONE, ADBE, ATR, OLLI, XLNX, IT, MSFT, FHN, COP, FBHS, ONTO, GPC, MUSA, BJ, ICLR, TNDM, INMD, TXN, RJF, FAST, BLDR, MORN, VCRA, LSCC, PLUS, BRO, NUVA, BURL, CSV, NXRT, RPD, TENB, AJG, Sold Out: BMY, CMCSA, TCMD, EMR, IWN, GSHD, T, CTXS, MRCY, COUP, WIX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PPG Industries Inc, A.O. Smith Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Comcast Corp, CyrusOne Inc, AptarGroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nicholas Company, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICHOLAS COMPANY, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 622,960 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 61,015 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 858,975 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 274,580 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 152,791 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 232,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 327,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 177,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 384,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 401,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.4 and $87.14, with an estimated average price of $72.8. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 85.21%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 228,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 180,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 363,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 54.42%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 64,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 164.15%. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 40.47%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 438,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.

Nicholas Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $177.3, with an estimated average price of $143.15.