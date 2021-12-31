Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor

New Purchases: SJNK, SRLN, MBB, ITB,

SJNK, SRLN, MBB, ITB, Added Positions: VB, IQLT, IJR, VO, SPSB, DGRO, VBR, IXUS, VYM, IBDS, IJH, MGV, IBDR, ESML, VSGX,

VB, IQLT, IJR, VO, SPSB, DGRO, VBR, IXUS, VYM, IBDS, IJH, MGV, IBDR, ESML, VSGX, Reduced Positions: USMV, SPYV, QUAL, SPYG, AGG, AMZN, IVV, IEMG, VUG, MGK, GLD, IBDO, IBDP, ESGV, MGC,

USMV, SPYV, QUAL, SPYG, AGG, AMZN, IVV, IEMG, VUG, MGK, GLD, IBDO, IBDP, ESGV, MGC, Sold Out: LQD, FLRN, IBDM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wells Financial Advisors INC. As of 2021Q4, Wells Financial Advisors INC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 66,341 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.76% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 80,152 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.79% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 41,600 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 184,637 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,047 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.62 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 203,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 42,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $213.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 66,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 91,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 139.99%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 52,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.317500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.59.

Wells Financial Advisors INC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.