Zillow Beats 4th-Quarter Estimates

Seattle-based Zillow Group Inc. ( Z, Financial) said its fourth-quarter results, which were released on Thursday, met or exceeded the company’s outlook at a consolidated level and for all three reportable segments.

Management reported that consolidated quarterly revenue was $3.9 billion and full-year 2021 revenue was $8.1 billion. The IMT segment's revenue grew 14% year over year to $483 million, above the $481 million midpoint of the company’s outlook range.

The Homes segment revenue of $3.3 billion “well exceeded” the online real estate platform’s outlook as the wind-down of iBuying operations progressed faster than anticipated, according to the statement. Revenue for the Mortgages segment was $51 million, at the high end of the company’s outlook range.

The company’s stock price was $56.79 around midday on Friday, up 16.45% or $8.06 per share.

Zillow is said to be selling more properties to New York-based investment firm Pretium Partners as it transitions out of the house-flipping business, Bloomberg News reported early on Friday. Pretium reportedly purchased over 800 properties from Zillow at a cost of almost $300 million. It is also reported to have inked an approximately $150 million deal to buy another 400, according to the report. The sale, noted Yahoo, “comes as Zillow shifts towards becoming a ‘housing super app,’ which will integrate the currently fragmented process of buying or selling a house.”

Executives also reported that consolidated GAAP net loss was $261 million for the fourth quarter and $528 million for full-year 2021. Segment income (loss) before income taxes was $137 million, $(342) million and $(27) million for the IMT, Homes and Mortgages segments in the fourth quarter and $545 million, $(881) million and $(52) million for full-year 2021.

“Zillow has a rock-solid financial foundation and a core IMT business in which we are reporting record profits today. More interestingly, we have major untapped business potential due to our leading audience, brand, partner network, and R&D leadership,” Zillow co-founder and CEO Rich Barton said. “In 2021, we estimate that nearly one-quarter of all buyers in the U.S. reached out to connect with Zillow during their shopping process, yet we only generated revenue on an estimated 3% of total customer transactions.”

The company is investing aggressively in innovations that help both buyers and sellers by delivering an integrated set of tech-enabled solutions on its "housing super app," Barton added. “We know millions of movers today start with Zillow, and in the future, we plan to be with them every step of their journey.”

“Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday, sending shares surging,” MarketWatch reported. “Zillow shares have plunged 24% in the three months since Zillow executives said they expected to lose more than half a billion dollars and lay off about a quarter of staff as a result of the massive miscalculation.”

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda was a loss of $0.4 million for the quarter and a gain of $195 million for full-year 2021. Adjusted Ebitda (loss) by segment was: $220 million, $(206) million, and $(14) million for the IMT, Homes, and Mortgages segments in the year’s final quarter, and $853 million, $(650) million and $(9) million for the full year. Fourth-quarter consolidated results were driven by higher-than-anticipated margins in the IMT segment and lower-than-expected inventory losses in the Homes segment.

Premier Agent revenue grew 13% year over year to $354 million for the quarter as the company continued to execute on making connections between high-intent customers and high-performing agents.

Full-year results, the company added, were driven primarily by the IMT segment's adjusted Ebitda margin expanding to 45% from 38% in 2020.