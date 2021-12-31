Payden & Rygel Buys Eaton Corp PLC, American Tower Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: ETN, AMT, HYG, ADI, ENB, APD, PPG, AJG, SUI, GILD, EMN, MET, USB, ORCL, HES, CLR,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Corp PLC, American Tower Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Enbridge Inc, sells Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, Walmart Inc, Anthem Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Payden & Rygel. As of 2021Q4, Payden & Rygel owns 126 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 512,379 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,030 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.88% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 350,410 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.72% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 290,656 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 721,960 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $153.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 215,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $240.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 120,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 149,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.452800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 659,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 140,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 169.83%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 323,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 156,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Target Corp by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 165,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1564.55%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 128,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 158,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 304,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 99.29%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Payden & Rygel still held 3,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 57.5%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Payden & Rygel still held 373,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 82.28%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.999800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Payden & Rygel still held 41,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 97.08%. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $456.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Payden & Rygel still held 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 97.79%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Payden & Rygel still held 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 99.04%. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Payden & Rygel still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.