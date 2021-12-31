Payden & Rygel Buys Eaton Corp PLC, American Tower Corp, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Comcast Corp, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: ETN, AMT, HYG, ADI, ENB, APD, PPG, AJG, SUI, GILD, EMN, MET, USB, ORCL, HES, CLR,
- Added Positions: EMB, MSFT, TGT, MDT, UNP, CHK, ABBV, MCD, PLD, ADM, IVW, SPY, DLR, CSCO, AVGO, MDLZ, UNH, UPS, TD, FB, IPG, SCHM, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, CMCSA, WMT, ANTM, INTC, CAT, IBM, FDX, C, HON, VZ, AMGN, HD, SPG, COST, BAC, TFC, DTE, NEE, DUK, AEP, OVV, LLY, COP, CVX, MRO, TRMLF, DOV, MEGEF,
- Sold Out: TJX, TROW, DHI, WRK, GLW, VTR, CAG, GPN, T, HTA, KD, PDCE, PNC, AETUF, OXY, FANG, VEI, CRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of PAYDEN & RYGEL
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 512,379 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,030 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.88%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 350,410 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.72%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 290,656 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 721,960 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $153.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 215,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Payden & Rygel initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $240.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 120,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Payden & Rygel initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $160.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 149,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Payden & Rygel initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.452800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 659,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Payden & Rygel initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 140,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Payden & Rygel added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 169.83%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 323,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 57.88%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 156,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Target Corp by 79.31%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 165,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1564.55%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 128,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 158,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Payden & Rygel added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 304,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Payden & Rygel sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 99.29%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.86%. Payden & Rygel still held 3,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 57.5%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Payden & Rygel still held 373,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 82.28%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.999800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Payden & Rygel still held 41,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 97.08%. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $456.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Payden & Rygel still held 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 97.79%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Payden & Rygel still held 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Payden & Rygel reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 99.04%. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Payden & Rygel still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
