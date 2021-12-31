Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amgen Inc, Snowflake Inc

- New Purchases: IEMG, IEFA, CAR, VIR, FLGT, VXRT, SCHG, SCHC, BTU, BHP, SIMO, TECK, STE, SU, TD, VOD, ULTA, ENSG, BUD, KKR, ENPH, REXR, SFM, ASAN, NTR, OTTR, BXP, FLR, MGA, ENTG, GDDY, BWA, EXR, ESS, IR, ATUS, WH, SID, IBB, CLS, CRH, ONTO, BANC, INCY, ZNGA, LPLA, KVHI, BBWI, MKTX, WU, NI, PSO, MFGP, UIHC, CPG, MPLN, PSFE, NYMT,
- Added Positions: VEA, ISRG, UNP, TSLA, SWKS, AMZN, MCD, BX, APTV, MA, MDT, PG, UPS, OTIS, SYY, TECH, ROKU, APD, BMY, STZ, FISV, LKQ, NFLX, O, UNH, ABBV, AGG, DLTR, XOM, GOOGL, ICE, KMB, MDLZ, SPGI, MRK, MU, OMC, PFE, PSA, VMC, WM, GOOG, SNAP, BMBL, ACWI, MMM, ABT, RAMP, ALGN, AEP, ADI, ADP, BAC, CTRA, CAT, CNC, LUMN, CVX, CME, CI, KO, CTSH, VALE, COP, COST, CCI, DLR, EL, EXC, FDX, FCX, GSK, HSBC, HPQ, IBM, IBN, INTC, JNJ, MET, NVDA, NSC, ODFL, PPG, PPL, PBCT, PEP, RIO, SNY, TMO, RTX, VFC, VRSN, VRTX, WMT, WFC, WDC, CMG, AWI, TMUS, TEL, VMW, MSCI, VRSK, GM, WDAY, CDW, VEEV, SHC, IWN, IWO, PLD, SRPT, ABMD, AAP, ASX, AEG, AFL, AKAM, ALB, ARE, ALNY, HES, AIG, AMT, APH, AON, ADM, AJG, AZO, AVB, BLL, BBD, BK, BCS, BDX, BF.B, BC, CBRE, CHRW, CSX, CDNS, KMX, CNP, FIS, SCHW, CHT, CHD, CTAS, CCOI, DXC, CAG, COO, CPRT, GLW, CR, DE, DB, DXCM, DPZ, DOV, DD, RDY, DUK, DRE, EOG, EFX, EQIX, EQR, EXPE, EXPD, FNB, M, BUSE, FE, FLO, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GS, GT, MNST, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HUM, INFO, IEX, IFF, IPG, KLAC, KT, KEY, KEP, KR, LPL, LH, LNC, LYV, LYG, MTB, MGM, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MTD, MAA, MOH, MPWR, MSI, HOPE, NDAQ, NTAP, NEM, NOK, NMR, ES, NTRS, NOC, NWBI, NUE, ORLY, ON, OXY, OKE, ORCL, OSK, PCAR, PCG, PH, PKX, LIN, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, RJF, REGN, RGEN, ROK, STBA, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SLB, SGEN, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SIRI, SO, SWN, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TFX, TEF, TTE, TM, TSCO, TYL, UGP, UL, URI, VLO, GWW, ANTM, WST, WY, WSM, WTW, WIT, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, TDG, BR, DAL, PODD, LLNW, AWK, TAK, KDP, PBR.A.PFD, FTNT, CHTR, WSR, FRC, MOS, HZNP, EPAM, PANW, PNR, ZTS, BURL, PAYC, SABR, SYF, HUBS, PGRE, ETSY, KHC, HPE, ENIC, FTV, TTD, AA, BKR, MDB, ZS, SPOT, EQH, MRNA, FOXA, ZM, NET, DDOG, BILL, CARR, VIG, VUG, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, AMGN, AAPL, V, SNOW, FB, EW, NKE, DIS, EFA, ADBE, DOCU, VOOV, AMD, HON, NVS, UAL, VZ, PYPL, AZN, BAX, CMCSA, LEN, SONY, SQ, TEAM, CTVA, ABNB, SPY, T, AMP, ANSS, BIIB, COF, C, CFR, DHR, ECL, JCI, MLM, MCHP, PNC, QCOM, RPM, CRM, DFS, NOW, PFSI, TWTR, TWLO, ALC, CB, ATVI, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, BA, BSX, BTI, CINF, CSGP, CBSH, EWBC, EMN, F, FRO, GD, GE, GPN, ING, INTU, MUFG, MT, BKNG, PRU, SRE, SUI, TSN, WBA, WBK, TCRT, MFG, XYL, PSX, HLT, ELAN, UBER, RSP, VSS, ASML, ALK, ALL, NLY, ADSK, BMO, BNS, BMRN, BAM, CMS, CPT, CM, CAJ, CCL, CE, CX, CERN, LFC, CLX, TPR, CIG, ABEV, CS, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVN, DEO, E, EA, EMR, ELS, ERIC, FHN, ORAN, BEN, GRMN, GGB, HWC, LHX, HAS, HNP, HUN, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, IMO, TT, IP, JNPR, KB, MCBC, MKC, VTRS, NGG, IX, PTEN, PKI, PHI, PVH, PGR, ROST, RY, RCL, SFL, LUV, SLF, TGT, TTM, TER, TEVA, TXT, TRI, TKC, PAG, UDR, UMC, UNM, VTR, WAT, WCC, SMFG, LULU, NWG, TWO, ICL, CELH, STLA, IVR, DG, VEON, NXPI, TRGP, FLT, FBHS, SPLK, FANG, VOYA, NRZ, WIX, ALLY, KEYS, LBRDK, RACE, YUMC, OKTA, DOW, CRWD, AMCR, OPEN, FPE, GLD, IWD, SPMD, VTV, VTWO,
- Sold Out: TDOC, MELI, DAR, KSU, EEM, GNOG, AMC, PINS, BCEL, NKLA, SIX, CVNA, COUP, QRVO, PLTR, W, VEDL, NCLH, GNRC, TRP, SKM, HMC, HFC, EXAS, ITB, OCGN, DELL, NEXA, ABB, PMT, BRFS, SBS, XP, SLVM, KD, ONL,
- Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 253,358 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 194,419 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 376,543 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 311,184 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,986 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vaxart Inc (VXRT)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vaxart Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 90,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $186.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 77.73%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 81.51%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $289.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 174.16%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 87.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 146.20%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: (KSU)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.
