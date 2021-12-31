Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amgen Inc, Snowflake Inc

New Purchases: IEMG, IEFA, CAR, VIR, FLGT, VXRT, SCHG, SCHC, BTU, BHP, SIMO, TECK, STE, SU, TD, VOD, ULTA, ENSG, BUD, KKR, ENPH, REXR, SFM, ASAN, NTR, OTTR, BXP, FLR, MGA, ENTG, GDDY, BWA, EXR, ESS, IR, ATUS, WH, SID, IBB, CLS, CRH, ONTO, BANC, INCY, ZNGA, LPLA, KVHI, BBWI, MKTX, WU, NI, PSO, MFGP, UIHC, CPG, MPLN, PSFE, NYMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Blackstone Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Amgen Inc, Snowflake Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corient Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Corient Capital Partners, LLC owns 719 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) - 253,358 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 194,419 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 376,543 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 311,184 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,986 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vaxart Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 90,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $186.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 77.73%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $242.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 81.51%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $289.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 174.16%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 87.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 146.20%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.