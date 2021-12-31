Charles-Lim Capital Ltd Buys Sea, NIO Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Pinterest Inc, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: SNAP, RKLB, CPNG,

Central, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, NIO Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Snap Inc, Rocket Lab USA Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles-Lim Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles-lim+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,100,000 shares, 36.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.41% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,125,000 shares, 17.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.71% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 3,410,000 shares, 17.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.43% NIO Inc (NIO) - 6,000,000 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.44% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 1,850,000 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd initiated holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.15%. The holding were 6,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 344.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.35%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $185.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 3,410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.