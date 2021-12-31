Banc Funds Co Llc Buys Banc of California Inc, Bank7 Corp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Sells , TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Level One Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: BANC, BSVN, TCBX, NCBS, IIIV, PAYO, LPRO, NCNO, PAYA, NVEI, ECNCF, COLB,
- Added Positions: MPB, OSBC, MCBI, SHBI, PGC, FFWM, MPHX, MCHN, SMBK, CCB, AMNB, OBT, PSBQ, WEX, VYGVF, MFGI, PFHD, SBT, TCBI, PMHG, FRBA, BRPHF, FCIT, TBBK, BLHK, FISB, WRIV, BTRS,
- Reduced Positions: TSC, LEVL, SIVB, EFSC, EGBN, SASR, RBNC, SFST, FRBK, SSBK, VBTX, HTBK, PLBN, WTBFB, SNV, BKOR, PBAM, FNRN, MLVF, SBKK, STXB, QNBC, SBNC, SAMG, TRVR, PBNK, FBIZ, MNSB, TRBK, FCCY, FCOB, FNWD, CVLY, BY, CBWA, LBAI, AMBZ, BFST, UNTY, TCFC, CBNK, FBK, CYFL, OVLY, FNBT, FBMS, LWCL, PCLB, NWYF, ISTR, ARBV, LC, AVBH, MVLY, LMST, BOTJ, MBIN, PFLC, PPBN, CSHX, FGFH, PTBS, FETM, RVSB, BSRR, CYSM,
- Sold Out: PMBC, TGRF, RIVE, WNRP, SVRH, SVBI, EBSB, ICBK, WSBC,
- Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 331,418 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.
- First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,182,667 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
- FineMark Holdings Inc (FNBT) - 854,516 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) - 774,890 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93%
- American Business Bank (AMBZ) - 633,463 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 648,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank7 Corp (BSVN)
Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Bank7 Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Third Coast Bancshares Inc (TCBX)
Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS)
Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.33. The stock is now traded at around $94.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in i3 Verticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)
Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc by 122.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $29.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 464,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc (MCBI)
Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $31, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 478,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI)
Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Shore Bancshares Inc by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 417,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MPB BHC Inc (MPHX)
Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in MPB BHC Inc by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 304,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McHenry Bancorp Inc (MCHN)
Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in McHenry Bancorp Inc by 24900.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.48 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coastal Financial Corp (CCB)
Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 54.05%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 91,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (PMBC)
Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: (TGRF)
Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $15.25 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.2.Sold Out: (RIVE)
Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.Sold Out: (WNRP)
Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $800.4 and $856.96, with an estimated average price of $834.22.Sold Out: Sevier County Bancshares Inc (SVRH)
Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Sevier County Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $15.36.Sold Out: (SVBI)
Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $12.97.
