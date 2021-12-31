Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Blackstone Inc, Ecolab Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Asana Inc, TransUnion, Fox Corp

- New Purchases: BX, ECL, MS, BLK, CWK, JLL, ALB, DIS, NDAQ, WY, CRL, AAP, STLA, CIGI, VNET, AMP, ORCL, PG, SG, FIX, TSM, LAND, VRSK, ICE, DXCM, IPAR, RBLX, VCRA, PLTR, FOUR, DNB, LULU, WEBR, MRVL, VITL, RELY, FLNC, BRK.B, AMD, MU, ABNB,
- Added Positions: CME, AAPL, MSCI, AMZN, SPGI, APTV, DLB, NVDA, FDS, TSLA, MIDD, KO, ICL, IT, COST, AZEK, TRI, KKR, CROX, ZTS, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, SNOW, NET, PYPL, FB, MORN, CARR, ASMLF,
- Sold Out: ASAN, TRU, FOX, FVRR, TT, SE, SHAK, TW, INTU, VMEO, VZIO, RDWR, JYNT, YETI, HSKA, CYRX, FRSH, FRSH, DDOG, DFIN, UPST, AFRM, BIDU, GS, DE, BABA, GPS, CRWD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,480 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 35,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.33%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 26,550 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 10,020 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.00%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 43,491 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 43,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $188.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $782.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $259.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $242.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 223.70%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 393.62%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 67.00%. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $542.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 110.61%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $395.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 9,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 773.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.
