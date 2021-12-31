Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Blackstone Inc, Ecolab Inc, CME Group Inc, Sells Asana Inc, TransUnion, Fox Corp

New Purchases: BX, ECL, MS, BLK, CWK, JLL, ALB, DIS, NDAQ, WY, CRL, AAP, STLA, CIGI, VNET, AMP, ORCL, PG, SG, FIX, TSM, LAND, VRSK, ICE, DXCM, IPAR, RBLX, VCRA, PLTR, FOUR, DNB, LULU, WEBR, MRVL, VITL, RELY, FLNC, BRK.B, AMD, MU, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, Ecolab Inc, CME Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc, sells Asana Inc, TransUnion, Fox Corp, Alphabet Inc, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC. As of 2021Q4, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,480 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% CME Group Inc (CME) - 35,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.33% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 26,550 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 10,020 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.00% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 43,491 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 43,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $188.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $782.172500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $259.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $242.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 223.70%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 393.62%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 67.00%. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $542.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 110.61%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $395.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 9,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 773.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.