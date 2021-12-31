Perigon Wealth Management, LLC Buys 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Marqeta Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FDMT, MQ, COMP, VTC, VUSB, XLU, AFRM, RDWR, BWA, LQDH, CDC, ROP, KLIC, FFIV, FLOT, GLAD, SNOW, DVN, DGRO, GPN, CIEN, GPC, TMFC, EUSB, CTVA, U, DD, DCI, ZIM, DISCA, DIOD, DES, VSDA, FALN, VAW, ZS, FNDA, IJT, INDA, IYW, JKD, CCI, SFYF, SLV, WST, MTD, MCK, MKC, ORLY, ODFL, PAYX, PLUG, NTR, LIN, ENB, LEN, WEC, CMG, CPLP, BR, AOSL, CDW, VEEV, HUM, ATKR, ROKU, NLY, VALE, MPWR, MTUM, NUE, KWEB, DMYQ, TEAM, TEF, CRON,
- Added Positions: GOOG, VOO, MINT, AAPL, HD, MSFT, TIP, SPY, ANGL, BSV, NVDA, AMZN, IVV, ESGU, IJR, VIG, IWM, USMV, JPM, CFO, IJH, UPS, ARKK, DFAU, SCHF, VEA, BRK.B, AVEM, ICSH, IQLT, RAYC, SCHM, SCHX, VUG, AXP, GS, GOOGL, JNJ, PFE, PG, MOS, FB, EEM, GLD, IEFA, IWD, JEPI, NTSX, SCHA, AMAT, BAC, BLDR, COST, F, FCX, LMT, NOC, BND, DVY, EFG, EFV, IVW, MUB, SCHD, SCHG, SCHP, SCHR, VHT, VT, ASML, AMD, ADP, BA, CVX, CSCO, LLY, XOM, NEE, ILMN, INTU, LRCX, NKE, SWKS, SO, SBUX, OLED, WMT, WFC, MA, AVGO, SPLK, ABBV, OKTA, UBER, TXG, DFAE, DFAI, IEMG, IWR, SCHC, SCHE, SCHV, SDY, SMMD, VB, VGT, VNQ, VO, VTEB, VWO, VXF, WTMF, T, ABT, ACN, AKAM, AMT, ADI, BOH, BDX, CVS, SCHW, CME, DHR, DUK, EXP, EPD, GIS, ITW, ISRG, MDLZ, MMC, MLM, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MU, NFLX, NSC, PEP, SIVB, TJX, TGT, TXN, USB, RTX, UNH, VRTX, RDS.B, MELI, V, AGNC, NXPI, NOW, ZTS, SHOP, SQ, TTD, CRSP, DOCU, TWST, CARR, XPEV, SOFI, SOFI, GXO, ACWI, AVUS, DIA, ESGD, ESML, FVD, IHI, IJK, IUSB, IVOL, LQD, MBB, ONEV, PRF, PRFZ, QUAL, RSP, SCHB, SCHH, SCHZ, SCZ, SGOV, SUB, VBR, VOE, VOT, VTI, VTIP, VXUS, VYM, XLE, XLV, XLY, MMM, AES, PLD, ADBE, ALGN, MO, ADSK, BLK, BF.B, CF, CAT, CHD, CLX, CGNX, CL, ED, STZ, WOLF, D, ECL, EW, EMR, EQIX, ERIC, EL, GE, GSK, MNST, IBM, ICE, SJM, KLAC, KEY, KMB, LYG, LOW, MRVL, MS, SLB, SNPS, TSM, VMC, ANTM, XEL, BDJ, TMUS, ACM, BX, FNV, PM, KDP, DBRG, GNRC, CLVS, APTV, PANW, WDAY, IQV, CWEN.A, AMH, ANET, SEDG, LITE, RACE, LTHM, PLAN, MRNA, CRWD, OTIS, ACI, NCNO, PLTR, ABNB, AGG, AVDE, AVUV, BBJP, CMF, DSI, EBND, EMB, FDN, FINX, FNDF, FNX, GCC, GDX, HACK, HYLB, IBB, IEI, IGV, IJJ, MOAT, PAVE, PHO, PXF, ROBO, SOXX, SPDW, SPYV, TFI, TLT, USRT, VBK, VCR, VGIT, VGK, VONG, VOX, VV, XLK, XSOE, XT,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, VGSH, BMY, BHP, IGSB, TSLA, PYPL, LYB, FTSD, NET, SCHO, BABA, AI, BIL, SUSB, DAR, GM, VEU, EFA, ESGE, CRM, AGZ, VZ, XLNX, GOVT, IAGG, IXG, IYR, SHY, TWLO, FDX, C, VLUE, VMBS, PTON, COIN, GBIL, FSLY, ARKG, BIV, COMT, EMLC, MDB, IAU, IWN, IWO, MDY, SUSA, XLI, VMW, MRK, RMD, RIO, WPM, INTC, TWTR, BOX, KO, AMGN, ATVI, MGA, IYE, LPX, JPST, VTV, ALB, KSS, PFF, IP, AZN, SPEM, OXY, SPLG, HON, LHX, BIDU, URI, DELL, DOW, EGHT, INMD, KHC, SRG, NKLA, ACWV, AMRS, DG, NEM, SYK, SIRI, SHW, SNY, QCOM, ORCL, ZUO, IEF, ITOT,
- Sold Out: WOOD, VIAC, EVR, SHV, DLTR, VOD, BYND, SUN, HZNP, APO, EWY, BETZ, MTTR, OGN, UPST, DKNG, ALL, DAL, AVNW, PNW, NDAQ, MTCH, DHI, COF, GOLD, SRNE, WEAT, SNDL, SLVM,
For the details of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perigon+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 667,820 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 359,735 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 156,859 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,507,619 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,693 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.58%
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.94, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 766,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 971,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 267,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Corporate ETF (VTC)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.46 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2760.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 513.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.68%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 175,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.166000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $86.68.Sold Out: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.
Here is the complete portfolio of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perigon Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying