Perigon Wealth Management, LLC Buys 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Marqeta Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Marqeta Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BHP Group, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC owns 576 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perigon Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perigon+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 667,820 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 359,735 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 156,859 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,507,619 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,693 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.58%

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.94, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 766,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 971,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 267,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.46 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2760.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.61%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 513.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.68%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.81%. The purchase prices were between $32.12 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 175,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.166000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 75,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $86.68.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.