Cambridge Associates Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Added Positions: VOO, AGG, VT, ESGV, VWO, ACWI, VEA, IAU, VTI, EEM, IEFA, VGLT, VTIP, SCHR, VSGX,

VOO, AGG, VT, ESGV, VWO, ACWI, VEA, IAU, VTI, EEM, IEFA, VGLT, VTIP, SCHR, VSGX, Reduced Positions: SPY, GLD, EZA, IEMG, IEF, VONV, VONE, EFA, TIP, IVV, IWM, BSV, VNQ, GNR,

SPY, GLD, EZA, IEMG, IEF, VONV, VONE, EFA, TIP, IVV, IWM, BSV, VNQ, GNR, Sold Out: GOVT,

Investment company Cambridge Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Associates Llc . As of 2021Q4, Cambridge Associates Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+associates+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 733,070 shares, 24.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.15% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 1,875,583 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 296,427 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 207,428 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,061 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 733,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.06%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 527,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 266.86%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.993400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 200,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 213,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 321,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.