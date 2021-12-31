Cambridge Associates Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

- Added Positions: VOO, AGG, VT, ESGV, VWO, ACWI, VEA, IAU, VTI, EEM, IEFA, VGLT, VTIP, SCHR, VSGX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GLD, EZA, IEMG, IEF, VONV, VONE, EFA, TIP, IVV, IWM, BSV, VNQ, GNR,
- Sold Out: GOVT,
These are the top 5 holdings of CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 733,070 shares, 24.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.15%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 1,875,583 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 296,427 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 207,428 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 130,061 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $411.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 733,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.06%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 527,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 266.86%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.993400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 200,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 213,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 321,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Cambridge Associates Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Cambridge Associates Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC .
