Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Abbott Laboratories, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Global Payments Inc

- Added Positions: ABT, RWJ, MTUM, SPY, EFA, TSLA, EZM, SUSA, FNDX, ITOT, AMZN, IEFA, AAPL, IVV, AGG, PG, MSFT, GOOGL, ACN, V,
- Reduced Positions: CRWD, GPN, RJF, PWV, AIRC, KO, JNJ, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: PINS, BA, HON, TWTR, ALL, TFC, TGT, AZN, INTC, MPW, WM, MMM, STE, VZ, LHX, UNP, TEL, KMI, IWD, ADP, BDX, MMC, PEP, CRM, DIS, WEC, IWO, VO, ADBE, AMGN, TMO, RTX, MA, ABBV, ESML, VBK, VUG, VWO, LNT, AJG, CME, DHR, DUK, ETN, ITW, SPGI, NKE, RSG, SRE, LDOS, GOLF, PATH, EEM, APD, AON, BKH, BLK, CL, DAR, NDSN, ORCL, UL, EBAY, NOW, SFBS, MRNA, BOND, IJH, IXN, VEA, VTV, ADI, AVY, BAX, FIS, CTXS, DRE, LLY, ETR, NEE, HSY, DIN, MDT, MSA, NUAN, OHI, PNC, PAYX, QCOM, SLF, TSM, TFX, EVRG, CTT, INVH, IWN, MGK, VB, VSGX, T, AFL, ARE, AEP, CAT, CVX, CSGP, COST, GIS, HUN, IBM, TT, LOW, NVDA, NVS, TRI, DFS, PM, FNDF, IEMG, SDY, XLK, ALE, ASML, ADC, Y, AEE, AXP, AME, BP, BMY, SCHW, DLB, EGP, ENB, FITB, FLO, GS, HBAN, IEX, ICE, ISRG, IONS, ZD, LH, LEN, MAR, MET, MS, NUE, PH, RPM, RHI, SHW, VRTX, WRB, AWK, FLT, SPLK, WDAY, ZTS, ICLR, BABA, SQ, IAA, XPEV, EMQQ, IBB, ISTB, IWP, IWS, SPTL, XNTK, ATVI, MO, DOX, IEP, AMT, BHC, BSX, BRO, CMS, CSX, CASY, C, CLX, ED, COO, CCI, CMI, CW, DISCA, DPZ, DCI, EA, EXPE, FISV, F, GE, MTCH, MDLZ, MGM, MGPI, MAS, MCO, NOK, ES, ORLY, BKNG, PRU, PEG, ROK, RCI, SIRI, SBUX, STLD, SNPS, TROW, TPX, UPS, VFC, WPC, WFC, XEL, AUY, BR, DAL, RGA, PSX, FWONK, LBRDK, RUN, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, TTD, CRNC, ABNB, RBLX, NAPA, OGN, ARKW, BIL, DRIV, DXJ, EMB, EXI, GLD, IJK, IWX, IWY, TLT, URA, VBR, VDE, VGT, VNQ, VOOG, VOOV, VXUS, XLF, XLI, XLY, AES, AGCO, ALB, AFG, AIG, IVZ, BCE, BHP, BMI, GOLD, BCO, BTI, CRH, CM, KMX, CCL, CNC, CNP, CPK, CI, CLH, CMP, COP, GLW, CR, DE, DLR, D, DD, DY, EIX, EMR, OVV, EPD, EL, EXPO, EXR, XOM, FAST, FNF, FHN, FE, FCX, IT, GILD, GSK, GGG, WELL, HPQ, ILMN, IP, IPG, IRM, KLAC, KMB, LRCX, LSTR, LAD, LFUS, LYG, MMP, MFC, MKTX, MCHP, MU, MORN, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NFG, NGG, NTAP, NVAX, NUS, OKE, PPG, PPL, PBCT, PII, PGR, RF, WRK, RCL, R, SAP, POOL, SEIC, STX, SWKS, TRV, SYK, SNV, TJX, TDS, TU, TEN, THO, TKR, TSCO, RIG, TRN, USB, VLO, NS, VTR, VOD, WBA, WAT, WSO, WCC, WST, WMB, WSM, JPS, NVG, BYM, HTD, EVR, HBI, WU, BX, MELI, ENSG, FERG, MDXG, TAK, NUW, CCXI, CHTR, SSNC, BAH, LPLA, HCA, HII, APO, MPC, FANG, PBF, NCLH, MUSA, AAL, KN, JD, AY, TMX, SHOP, KHC, GBT, VST, ZYME, IR, NIO, REZI, DOW, ALC, UBER, KTB, CTVA, SNDL, CARR, IAC, FSR, BMBL, VMEO, LCID, CCSI, KD, BSJL, ESGV, IVOO, IYE, NEAR, QAI, REET, SCHF, TFI, VCR, VCSH, VONV, VTEB,
For the details of Consolidated Planning Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Planning Corp
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 283,134 shares, 44.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 176,638 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 34,992 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61%
- WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM) - 105,212 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,183 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 2435.86%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $884.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.
