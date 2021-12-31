Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Abbott Laboratories, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Global Payments Inc

Added Positions: ABT, RWJ, MTUM, SPY, EFA, TSLA, EZM, SUSA, FNDX, ITOT, AMZN, IEFA, AAPL, IVV, AGG, PG, MSFT, GOOGL, ACN, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc, Global Payments Inc, Boeing Co, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Planning Corp. As of 2021Q4, Consolidated Planning Corp owns 63 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 283,134 shares, 44.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 176,638 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 34,992 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.61% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM) - 105,212 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,183 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 2435.86%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $884.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.