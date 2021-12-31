JD Financial Services Inc. Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco

New Purchases: XLE, SHAG, DGS, KBWB, UMBF, TMDI,

XLE, SHAG, DGS, KBWB, UMBF, TMDI, Added Positions: DTD, DLS, DGRW, DON, EPS, SLY, WFHY, ELD, MTGP, SPDW, AMZN,

DTD, DLS, DGRW, DON, EPS, SLY, WFHY, ELD, MTGP, SPDW, AMZN, Reduced Positions: SPTI, XLP, QQQ, IDLV, XLRE, RSP, SPEM, XSOE, PDBC, AGGY, AAPL, IEFA, IVV, IWM, QYLD, SLYV,

SPTI, XLP, QQQ, IDLV, XLRE, RSP, SPEM, XSOE, PDBC, AGGY, AAPL, IEFA, IVV, IWM, QYLD, SLYV, Sold Out: SPYV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q4, JD Financial Services Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JD Financial Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jd+financial+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 281,271 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 252,128 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,266 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.18% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 249,211 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 55,283 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.52%

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 66,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.33 and $50.86, with an estimated average price of $50.55. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 39,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 37,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $69.56. The stock is now traded at around $74.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 28,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $108.36, with an estimated average price of $103.29. The stock is now traded at around $103.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Titan Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.11. The stock is now traded at around $0.655100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 108.10%. The purchase prices were between $58.6 and $64.72, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.044100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 77,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 80,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JD Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.