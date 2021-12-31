Advisory Research Inc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, SM Energy Co, Sells EQT Corp, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: HCVI, MC, ATEK.U, RRX, SPY, ZWS, FLR, BRLT, CBRGU, FIAC, UTAAU, HEES, HI, INTE, LGVCU, TMO, PTLO, LESL, SMPL, BRD.U, WOLF, SPR, HMHC, MIR, IWB, VET, CDXS, NETC.U, BXSL, BPACU, SNPO, SOFI, SOFI, DNB, WRBY, PSTG, RWAY, LEU, MAT, ALRM, ACAQ, XMTR, BERY, HAIAU, GTAC, EQCPD.PFD, KRYS, CCJ, LKQ, RBA, IEUR, SYNA, TGT, IESC, HTAQ.U, LTH, TRTL, OCDX, CF, UEC,
- Added Positions: CTRA, PFE, SM, HD, ASML, NTAP, ACWI, PI, AR, ING, ITCI, NCBS, KBR, AIN, EVH, PLUG, STAA, VCSH, VGSH, IGIB, ASPN, FC, WK, VCIT, MDT, SPT, FB, GT, MRNA, CYTK, KMI, ALGM, DVY, SKIN, ALB, OPRX, DNA, AMZN, AGTI, TER, DCBO, THRM, NCR, ZNTL, MCG, ESTC, VRAY, SBII, DOCS, ABT, JLL, CVX, DRI, CPK, FSS, LHX, IPG, AMBA, BRK.B, JBL, MCD, TJX, TWI, UNP, VMC, WAL, SAR, AXP, AYI, PMGM, DLN, XLE, STZ, DPZ, TRIN, SEDG, AVGO, FDUS,
- Reduced Positions: EQT, JNJ, JPM, DVN, ESGR, SNA, CNNE, CFG, ESI, DEN, TTGT, BC, STL, MCRI, VVV, LRCX, HLLY, GTES, BKU, CHX, TCBI, PCH, TRN, ABG, ADUS, PFGC, TXN, VNOM, FRME, LXFR, IWN, WOW, FIBK, ACBI, HLMN, OXY, FBHS, BAH, RUTH, HRMY, FOXA, HBNC, AXNX, ABBV, AVID, ELY, ARVN, RSI, EXPI, RH, EAF, INMD, YTPG, MTDR, NVCR, BHVN, SWCH, GSHD, LOVE, BEAM, VICR, TSLA, LC, UPST, IGSB, ACN, TGH, PRTA, ENVA, OPEN, SEMR, KO, GOOGL, DAC, NTRA, METC, MTTR, CZOO, MBB, ARCC, HUBB, MSFT, RS, RCII, CTLP, HTGC, BBDC, MAIN, LRN, FERG, OCSL, MXL, HCA, TSLX, KRNT, FND, CVNA, PACK, ORCC, RSP, AZO, AVY, BYD, IMO, INTU, KB, LAMR, MIDD, ORCL, AVNT, STLD, TROW, GTLS, STLA, HZNP, TCPC, FANG, SCM, WHF, FSK, CTOS, CRWD, U, CSD, ALNY, CSWC, KAI, MRVL, NVO, OMCL, URI, CPRI, PRVB, MIT, TWNI, HYAC, HYAC,
- Sold Out: TMX, MDC, STOR, TUP, ARW, ASZ, TDUP, HCVIU, LTCH, EPAC, PRTY, DHHC, TEN, RMNI, ROSS, SBUX, DDD, TBCP, LCAA, ASPC, AUPH, NMFC, AGEN, SCLE, MTW, SHQA, PLTR, PFF, PTON, CSTL, T, FMIV, CRNC, GOGO, GBDC, MO, HES, TRTL.U, ENVX, IS, M, SQ, NTLA, AVLR, TRIP, PRCH, W, SCHW, AA, PTC, AXON, GENI, TPX, UIS, GNRC, SSAA, KAHC.U, NGMS, VTR, MTN, KVSB, ROSS.U, PBPB, SBII.U, VIEW, SCLEU, TBCPU, SSAAU, Z,
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,422,436 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 2,737,616 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99%
- SM Energy Co (SM) - 1,695,544 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.38%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,121,326 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.56%
- Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 1,762,080 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 257.26%
Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 469,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)
Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 70,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II (ATEK.U)
Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 374,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 257.26%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,762,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 761.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 451,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SM Energy Co (SM)
Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in SM Energy Co by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,695,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 899.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 40,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 3014.94%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $650.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 532.73%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.Sold Out: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99.Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)
Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78.
