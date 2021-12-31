Advisory Research Inc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, SM Energy Co, Sells EQT Corp, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, SM Energy Co, The Home Depot Inc, ASML Holding NV, sells EQT Corp, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Devon Energy Corp, Enstar Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Research Inc. As of 2021Q4, Advisory Research Inc owns 351 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,422,436 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36% EQT Corp (EQT) - 2,737,616 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99% SM Energy Co (SM) - 1,695,544 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.38% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,121,326 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.56% Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 1,762,080 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 257.26%

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 469,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 70,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 374,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 257.26%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,762,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 761.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 451,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in SM Energy Co by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,695,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 899.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 40,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 3014.94%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $650.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 532.73%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78.