Advisory Research Inc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, SM Energy Co, Sells EQT Corp, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase

Just now
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Advisory Research Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Pfizer Inc, SM Energy Co, The Home Depot Inc, ASML Holding NV, sells EQT Corp, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Devon Energy Corp, Enstar Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Research Inc. As of 2021Q4, Advisory Research Inc owns 351 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVISORY RESEARCH INC
  1. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,422,436 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.36%
  2. EQT Corp (EQT) - 2,737,616 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99%
  3. SM Energy Co (SM) - 1,695,544 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.38%
  4. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,121,326 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.56%
  5. Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 1,762,080 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 257.26%
New Purchase: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVI)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 469,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.14 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 70,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II (ATEK.U)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 374,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 257.26%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,762,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 761.26%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 451,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SM Energy Co (SM)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in SM Energy Co by 59.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,695,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 899.00%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 40,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 3014.94%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $650.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 15,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 532.73%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $55.83, with an estimated average price of $51.02.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Sold Out: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99.

Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78.



