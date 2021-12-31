Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sands Capital Management Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Nu Holdings, Steris PLC, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Equinix Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sands Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Nu Holdings, Steris PLC, Chegg Inc, Samsara Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Equinix Inc, Dollar General Corp, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Sands Capital Management owns 71 stocks with a total value of $53.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Frank Sands 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frank+sands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frank Sands
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 18,159,912 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 13,190,549 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 843,212 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 4,575,549 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05%
  5. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 5,381,227 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $95.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,663,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,057,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 364,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,361,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $274.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $245.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 132.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,024,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 552,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 209,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Frank Sands. Also check out:

1. Frank Sands's Undervalued Stocks
2. Frank Sands's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Frank Sands's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Frank Sands keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus