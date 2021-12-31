Sands Capital Management Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Nu Holdings, Steris PLC, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Equinix Inc

New Purchases: TXG, NU, STE, IOT, IWF, BILL,

Investment company Sands Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Nu Holdings, Steris PLC, Chegg Inc, Samsara Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Equinix Inc, Dollar General Corp, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Sands Capital Management owns 71 stocks with a total value of $53.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 18,159,912 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% Visa Inc (V) - 13,190,549 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 843,212 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 4,575,549 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 5,381,227 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $95.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,663,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,057,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 364,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,361,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $274.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $245.439900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 132.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,024,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 552,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 209,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.