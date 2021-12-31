Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Waycross Partners, Llc Buys Starbucks Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

Investment company Waycross Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Mastercard Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Celanese Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Roku Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waycross Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Waycross Partners, Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,585 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,505 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,985 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 13,027 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 34,438 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.79%
New Purchase: Celanese Corp (CE)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $159.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.559800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 485.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 90.55%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $211.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $372.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 150.86%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $322.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.



