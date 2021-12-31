Waycross Partners, Llc Buys Starbucks Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

- New Purchases: CE, GM, NFLX, GH,
- Added Positions: SBUX, ROST, MA, PNC, ULTA, LLY, LULU, ABBV, MELI, GOOGL, ISRG, COST, NTAP, STX, MSFT, BMRN, NVDA, XLNX, ADI, PG, NSC, CAT, FB, AMZN, PYPL, USB, MDT, DAL, MGM, ELAN, PLTR, SYY, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, C, LUV, ADBE, ABNB, CRM, INTU, DIS, V, FANG, AAPL, FLR,
- Sold Out: ROKU, GILD, ADSK, WING, PTON, TWTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,585 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,505 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,985 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 13,027 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 34,438 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.79%
Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02. The stock is now traded at around $159.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.559800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $396.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 485.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 28,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 90.55%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $96.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $211.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $372.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 150.86%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $322.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Wingstop Inc. The sale prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.
