Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys CBRE Group Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells Ambev SA, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Cerner Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CBRE Group Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Visa Inc, United Rentals Inc, sells Ambev SA, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Cerner Corp, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owns 25 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,433,870 shares, 29.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 12,544,699 shares, 26.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 109,927 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 2,225,843 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,329,151 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 51,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 373,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $226.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 76,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $323.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $486.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.62 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.87.