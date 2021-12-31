Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Southern Co, Sells South Jersey Industries Inc, , BP Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: KMI, SO, CQP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, Southern Co, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, sells South Jersey Industries Inc, , BP Midstream Partners LP, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, EnLink Midstream LLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,721,473 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 1,081,798 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,733,865 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26% Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) - 1,525,747 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% NuStar Energy LP (NS) - 1,990,668 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 65,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 707,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.