Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixteen cents ($0.16) per share. The dividend will be payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022.

Barnes Group Inc. and its predecessor companies have paid a cash dividend to stockholders on a continuous basis since 1934.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Employees across the globe are dedicated to Persistent Ingenuity™ – advancing what’s possible and delivering to the highest standards. We serve a wide range of end markets and customers, including healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing, delivering breakthrough products and services to shape a more inclusive and sustainable world. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

Category: Dividends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005460/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership