Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

HONEYWELL ANNUAL SHAREOWNERS MEETING SET FOR APRIL 25

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that it will hold its 2022 Annual Shareowners Meeting at 10:30 a.m. EDT on April 25, 2022, in virtual format at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HON2022. Shareowners of record at the close of business on Friday, February 25, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Honeywell_Logo.jpg

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY59319&sd=2022-02-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-annual-shareowners-meeting-set-for-april-25-301480843.html

SOURCE Honeywell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY59319&Transmission_Id=202202111245PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY59319&DateId=20220211
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY