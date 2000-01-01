3 Banks With a Solid Record of Sales and Earnings Growth

Investors may want to consider the stocks listed below since they meet the following value criteria:

They trade with a price-earnings ratio of 20 or below. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per-share basis, have improved over the past five years, while no losses occurred in any of the years observed. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

First of Long Island

The first stock investors may want to consider is First of Long Island Corp. ( FLIC, Financial), a Glen Head, New York-based regional bank operating through 46 branches.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 3.30% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 2.62% over the past five years.

The chart below shows the company has not reported a loss in the past five years.

The stock closed at $22.04 per share on Thursday for a market cap of approximately $517.57 million and a price-earnings ratio of 12.30.

The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share on Jan. 14 and has a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and an average target price of $23.83 per share.

RBB Bancorp

The second stock investors may want to consider is RBB Bancorp ( RBB, Financial), a Los Angeles-based regional bank serving the Chinese-American, Korean-American and other Asian-American communities.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 17.53% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 12.53% over the past five years.

The chart below shows the company did not report a loss over the past five years.

The stock closed at $26.45 per share on Thursday for a market cap of $507.79 million and a price-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share on Feb. 1 and has a forward dividend yield of 2.13%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 5 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and an average target price of $32.20 per share.

First Internet Bancorp

The final stock investors may want to consider is First Internet Bancorp ( INBK, Financial), an Indiana-based regional bank providing commercial and retail banking products and services to U.S. individuals and businesses.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 16.50% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 18.62% over the past five years.

The chart below shows the company has not reported a loss in the past five years.

The stock closed at $50.08 per share on Thursday for a market cap of $492.01 million and a price-earnings ratio of 10.47.

The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of 6 cents per share on Jan. 18 and has a forward dividend yield of 0.48%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 2 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 4 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $65.20 per share.