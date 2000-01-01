Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
3 Banks With a Solid Record of Sales and Earnings Growth

These stocks could be potential value opportunities

Just now
Summary
  • First of Long Island, RBB Bancorp and First Internet Bancorp improved their revenue and earnings per share over the past five years.
  • Shares seem to be fairly valued as their price-earnings ratios are below 20.
  • Analysts are positive about these companies.
Article's Main Image

Investors may want to consider the stocks listed below since they meet the following value criteria:

  1. They trade with a price-earnings ratio of 20 or below.
  2. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per-share basis, have improved over the past five years, while no losses occurred in any of the years observed.
  3. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

First of Long Island

The first stock investors may want to consider is First of Long Island Corp. (

FLIC, Financial), a Glen Head, New York-based regional bank operating through 46 branches.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 3.30% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 2.62% over the past five years.

The chart below shows the company has not reported a loss in the past five years.

1492198571787755520.png

The stock closed at $22.04 per share on Thursday for a market cap of approximately $517.57 million and a price-earnings ratio of 12.30.

The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share on Jan. 14 and has a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and an average target price of $23.83 per share.

RBB Bancorp

The second stock investors may want to consider is RBB Bancorp (

RBB, Financial), a Los Angeles-based regional bank serving the Chinese-American, Korean-American and other Asian-American communities.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 17.53% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 12.53% over the past five years.

The chart below shows the company did not report a loss over the past five years.

1492198575185141760.png

The stock closed at $26.45 per share on Thursday for a market cap of $507.79 million and a price-earnings ratio of 9.13.

The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share on Feb. 1 and has a forward dividend yield of 2.13%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 5 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and an average target price of $32.20 per share.

First Internet Bancorp

The final stock investors may want to consider is First Internet Bancorp (

INBK, Financial), an Indiana-based regional bank providing commercial and retail banking products and services to U.S. individuals and businesses.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 16.50% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items grow by 18.62% over the past five years.

The chart below shows the company has not reported a loss in the past five years.

1492198580771954688.png

The stock closed at $50.08 per share on Thursday for a market cap of $492.01 million and a price-earnings ratio of 10.47.

The company last paid a quarterly cash dividend of 6 cents per share on Jan. 18 and has a forward dividend yield of 0.48%.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 2 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 4 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $65.20 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
