StepStone Group LP Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, UserTesting Inc, MoneyLion Inc, Sells Cloudflare Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sumo Logic Inc

New Purchases: DNB, USER, VCSA, TRDA, COIN, FVRR, PL, TOST, YMM, RXRX, CFLT, BLND, HNST, SNOW, QS, NEWR, MNDT, DKNG, PGNY,

DNB, USER, VCSA, TRDA, COIN, FVRR, PL, TOST, YMM, RXRX, CFLT, BLND, HNST, SNOW, QS, NEWR, MNDT, DKNG, PGNY, Added Positions: ML, OLO, AMPL, COUR,

ML, OLO, AMPL, COUR, Reduced Positions: PATH, ROVR, SUMO,

PATH, ROVR, SUMO, Sold Out: NET, SNDX, ABNB, COMP, PUBM,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, UserTesting Inc, MoneyLion Inc, Vacasa Inc, Entrada Therapeutics Inc, sells Cloudflare Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Airbnb Inc, Compass Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StepStone Group LP. As of 2021Q4, StepStone Group LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StepStone Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stepstone+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 23,650,807 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) - 17,436,495 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. WalkMe Ltd (WKME) - 10,366,855 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 44,650,937 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. UserTesting Inc (USER) - 17,054,838 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.62%. The holding were 23,650,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in UserTesting Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.67 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 17,054,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,945,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Entrada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $35, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 761,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $199.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in MoneyLion Inc by 85.93%. The purchase prices were between $3.46 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 24,409,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Olo Inc by 652.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 101,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Coursera Inc by 99.34%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.23 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Compass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in PubMatic Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84.