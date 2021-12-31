Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys BeiGene, Sells Zai Lab, HUTCHMED (China)

Investment company Zeal Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BeiGene, sells Zai Lab, HUTCHMED (China) during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeal Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Zeal Asset Management Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Zeal Asset Management Ltd
- HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM) - 2,049,894 shares, 44.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
- I-MAB (IMAB) - 1,384,824 shares, 40.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.6%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 53,192 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 72,230 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.9%
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 79,941 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5. The stock is now traded at around $199.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 53,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.
