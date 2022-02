Signet Financial Management, Llc Buys United Microelectronics Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Intel Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, First Solar Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Microelectronics Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, TotalEnergies SE, sells Intel Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, First Solar Inc, Manulife Financial Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signet Financial Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Signet Financial Management, Llc owns 1491 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,009 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 358,625 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 583,867 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 58,549 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) - 874,832 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%

Signet Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 186,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.746900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 327.89%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 359.18%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.439600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.138900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 60,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signet Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Signet Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Signet Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7.

Signet Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.64 and $53.06, with an estimated average price of $48.4.

Signet Financial Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.