ING Groep NV Buys Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Linde PLC, Chevron Corp

- New Purchases: LQD, SNOW, HYG, PSXP, EPAM, BPMP, CLVT, PSTG, SHLX, DLB, CONE, ZS, UBER, PANW, NS, SBNY, ABNB, LCID, GEL, GRMN, FDS, AMBP, ONL, BCE, CNXC, NCNO, USAC, EVA, ARLP, PMT, BGS, EHC, CPA, AN, BNTX, SCCO, MGA, COLM, BNS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, MU, JPM, DLTR, AGG, FB, AAPL, MA, NVDA, TSLA, AMD, MRVL, QCOM, WMT, AVGO, GOOG, GS, ADBE, AZO, PEP, PAA, UNH, ABT, GOOGL, HD, UPS, GM, TXN, NEM, JNJ, MS, ADP, BAC, CI, BMY, A, ADM, BRK.B, PG, REGN, MAR, APTV, CSCO, LLY, NFLX, NXPI, CB, AJG, V, AMGN, CAT, COST, HON, MCO, TIP, CMCSA, PYPL, IBM, W, INTU, NKE, PFE, HTA, ARMK, D, AKAM, COHR, TMO, VZ, MMM, ACN, AXP, KO, SIVB, JCI, SBUX, ZTS, CVS, NEE, GPK, DIS, WFC, T, LRCX, LOW, ORCL, PBCT, TRV, TEAM, AMT, ADI, GOLD, GILD, ILMN, ISRG, KLAC, TMUS, PM, NOW, MRNA, PLD, BLK, CSX, SCHW, C, CTSH, ECL, SPGI, TGT, RTX, WBA, ANTM, SUN, ADSK, COP, CCI, DE, DUK, EL, IDXX, LMT, MMC, PNC, SHW, SNPS, TJX, VRTX, FTNT, MOS, WES, DOW, AOS, APD, MO, AEP, ANSS, AON, TFC, BDX, CDNS, CAH, FIS, CME, CTAS, CL, DXCM, ETN, EW, EA, EQIX, EXC, F, FCX, MNST, ITW, MLM, PAYX, PSA, O, SYK, USB, XLNX, AES, ATVI, AEE, AIG, APH, BK, BAX, BIIB, BSX, CNC, STZ, CPRT, DLR, DD, EOG, EMR, FAST, FDX, GD, GIS, LHX, HPQ, HUM, TT, KMB, LKQ, MET, MTD, MSI, ES, NOC, PCAR, PPG, PH, PXD, PGR, PRU, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SLB, SPG, SWKS, SO, SYY, TROW, VRSN, WM, XEL, YUM, EBAY, CMG, TEL, MELI, MSCI, VRSK, DG, HCA, IQV, HLT, KEYS, HPE, CARR, ASML, ABMD, AAP, AFL, ALB, ARE, LNT, ALL, HES, AMP, ABC, AME, AVB, AVY, BIDU, BLL, BBY, BIO, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, KMX, CERN, CRL, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CAG, ED, COO, GLW, CMI, DHI, DTE, DRI, DVN, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, EIX, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FITB, FE, IT, GPC, HAL, HIG, HAS, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HBAN, IEX, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, J, KEY, KIM, LH, LVS, LEN, BBWI, LYV, MTB, MGM, MKTX, MAS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, MAA, MPWR, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PPL, PKG, PTC, PKI, PFG, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RF, RSG, RMD, RCL, POOL, SGEN, SRE, SIRI, LUV, STT, STE, NLOK, TTWO, TECH, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UAL, UDR, URI, VFC, VTR, VMC, GWW, WAB, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WEC, ZBRA, ZBH, TDG, BR, DAL, DFS, LULU, AWK, ULTA, KDP, GNRC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, KMI, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, FANG, WDAY, ABBV, CDW, TWTR, PAYC, JD, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, QRVO, KHC, FTV, OKTA, IR, BKR, DOCU, PDD, ZM, CTVA, AMCR, OTIS, ALK, IVZ, APA, AIZ, BMO, BWA, CPB, CMA, DXC, XRAY, DVA, DISH, RE, FRT, BEN, GPS, PEAK, HSIC, HST, IMAX, INCY, JKHY, JNPR, K, LNC, MRO, MHK, TAP, NRG, NWL, NI, PVH, PNW, RL, REG, RHI, WRK, ROL, STX, SEE, SNA, GL, UHS, VLO, VNO, WRB, WYNN, ZION, L, TNL, LDOS, IPGP, DISCK, NLSN, HII, PNR, NCLH, NWS, NWSA, UA, HWM, FOX, PTON, OGN,
- Reduced Positions: EPD, LIN, CVX, AMAT, XOM, DKS, SGMS, MPC, MDLZ, MSFT, BKNG, ORLY, INFO, CRWD, GPN, MPLX, UNP, ICE, INTC, CRM, ATH, BA, FUN, TRMB, CE, FOXA, DHR, FISV, ALGN, KR, ETSY, MRK, LUMN, WMB, RWX, CDAY, IWM, RNG, EMLC, AAL, ATO, SWK, BRO, RJF, GE, CCL, NLY, UAA, VNT, DDOG, CM, CNP, MCD, PENN, RCI, AGNC, TRI,
- Sold Out: IYR, SPOT, KSU, CG, PPD, KSS, FICO, DNB, TBF, TTC, LEA, DIA, SMAR, PEGA, EURN, BERY, BABA, WU, HBI, STNE, LEG, DISCA, MDY, CHKP, NTR, SLVM, TCOM,
For the details of ING Groep NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ing+groep+nv/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ING Groep NV
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,737,167 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,576,084 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,693,758 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 9,752,882 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,611 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.80%
ING Groep NV initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
ING Groep NV initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $308.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
ING Groep NV initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
ING Groep NV initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 350,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
ING Groep NV initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $460.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)
ING Groep NV initiated holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 669,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
ING Groep NV added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 104,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
ING Groep NV added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1044.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,320,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
ING Groep NV added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 238.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 971,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
ING Groep NV added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 171.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,074,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
ING Groep NV added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
ING Groep NV added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 537,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
ING Groep NV sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.Sold Out: (KSU)
ING Groep NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
ING Groep NV sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.Sold Out: (PPD)
ING Groep NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.
