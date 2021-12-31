ING Groep NV Buys Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Linde PLC, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: LQD, SNOW, HYG, PSXP, EPAM, BPMP, CLVT, PSTG, SHLX, DLB, CONE, ZS, UBER, PANW, NS, SBNY, ABNB, LCID, GEL, GRMN, FDS, AMBP, ONL, BCE, CNXC, NCNO, USAC, EVA, ARLP, PMT, BGS, EHC, CPA, AN, BNTX, SCCO, MGA, COLM, BNS,

EPD, LIN, CVX, AMAT, XOM, DKS, SGMS, MPC, MDLZ, MSFT, BKNG, ORLY, INFO, CRWD, GPN, MPLX, UNP, ICE, INTC, CRM, ATH, BA, FUN, TRMB, CE, FOXA, DHR, FISV, ALGN, KR, ETSY, MRK, LUMN, WMB, RWX, CDAY, IWM, RNG, EMLC, AAL, ATO, SWK, BRO, RJF, GE, CCL, NLY, UAA, VNT, DDOG, CM, CNP, MCD, PENN, RCI, AGNC, TRI, Sold Out: IYR, SPOT, KSU, CG, PPD, KSS, FICO, DNB, TBF, TTC, LEA, DIA, SMAR, PEGA, EURN, BERY, BABA, WU, HBI, STNE, LEG, DISCA, MDY, CHKP, NTR, SLVM, TCOM,

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Dollar Tree Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Linde PLC, Chevron Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ING Groep NV. As of 2021Q4, ING Groep NV owns 615 stocks with a total value of $11.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,737,167 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,576,084 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,693,758 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 9,752,882 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,611 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.80%

ING Groep NV initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $124.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $308.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 350,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $460.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV initiated holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 669,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3123.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 104,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1044.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.059300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,320,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 238.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $156.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 971,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 171.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,074,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.526000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 537,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62.

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.