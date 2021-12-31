BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Li Auto Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Kanzhun, Sells Qualcomm Inc, NetEase Inc, Vipshop Holdings

New Purchases: WOLF, XPEV,

WOLF, XPEV, Added Positions: LI, BZ, ZLAB,

LI, BZ, ZLAB, Sold Out: QCOM, NTES, VIPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Li Auto Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Kanzhun, XPeng Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, NetEase Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2021Q4, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $480 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brilliance+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 3,320,970 shares, 43.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Li Auto Inc (LI) - 4,292,339 shares, 28.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.27% Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 2,201,483 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.23% Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 462,057 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. New Position XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 101,500 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.76%. The holding were 462,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 101,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 234.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.11%. The holding were 4,292,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Kanzhun Ltd by 99.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 2,201,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.