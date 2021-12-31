BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Li Auto Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, Kanzhun, Sells Qualcomm Inc, NetEase Inc, Vipshop Holdings

For the details of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brilliance+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 3,320,970 shares, 43.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- Li Auto Inc (LI) - 4,292,339 shares, 28.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.27%
- Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 2,201,483 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.23%
- Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 462,057 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 101,500 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.76%. The holding were 462,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 101,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 234.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.11%. The holding were 4,292,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in Kanzhun Ltd by 99.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 2,201,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. Also check out:
1. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd keeps buying