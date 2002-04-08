Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference February 15th, 16th and 17th

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on February 15th, 16th, 17th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals and mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3B9RpBX

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

“OTC Markets is delighted to host the Metals & Mining virtual investor conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to leverage the broad engagement of the VIC to highlight these industry leaders and welcome the participation of keynote speakers, Daniel Oliver Jr. and Dave Kranzler to this special event.”

February 15th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMFYI Resources Ltd.(OTCQX: FYIRF | ASX: FYI)
10:00 AMCopper Fox Metals Inc.(OTCQX: CPFXF | TSX-V: CUU)
10:30 AMLos Andes Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: LSANF | TSX-V: LA)
11:00 AMCypress Development Corp.(OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP)
11:30 AMAstra Exploration(TSX-V: ASTR)
12:00 PMRed Pine Exploration Inc.( RDEXF | TSX-V: RPX)
12:30 PMGalantas Gold Corp.(OTCQX: GALKF | TSX-V: GAL)
1:00 PMPampa Metals Corp.(OTCQB PMMCF | CSE: PM)
1:30 PMKodiak Copper Corp.( KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)
2:00 PMSilver Tiger Metals Inc.(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR)
2:30 PMBlue Thunder Mining Inc.( BLTMF | TSX-V: BLUE)
3:00 PMQuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd.(OTCQX: QEXGF | TSX-V: QEX)
3:30 PMPacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.( PEXZF | TSX-V: PEX)

February 16th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker
9:30 AMBlackstone Minerals Ltd.(OTCQX: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
10:00 AMNova Royalty Corp.( NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)
10:30 AMNewcore Gold Ltd.(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)
11:00 AMElectra Battery Materials Corp.(OTCQX: ELBMF | TSX-V: FCC)
11:30 AMMinera Alamos, Inc.(OTCQX: MAIFF | TSX-V: MAI)
12:00 PMRadisson Mining Resources Inc.( RMRDF | TSX-V: RDS)
12:30 PMKarora Resources Inc.(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)
1:00 PME3 Metals Corp.(OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)
1:30 PMHoney Badger Silver Inc.( HBEIF | TSX-V: TUF)
2:00 PMSun Summit Minerals Corp.( SMREF | TSX-V: SMN)
2:30 PMGroup Ten Metals Inc.( PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)
3:00 PMAmerican Rare Earths Ltd.( ARRNF | ASX: ARR)

February 17th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMKeynote Presentation: “How the Credit Cycle Drives Precious Metals Mining Valuations”

Daniel Oliver Jr., Managing Member of Myrmikan Capital, LLC
10:00 AMCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.( CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW)
10:30 AMVal-d’Or Mining Corporation(Pink: VDOMF | TSX-V: VZZ)
11:00 AMGraycliff Exploration Ltd.( GRYCF | CSE: GRAY)
11:30 AMReyna Silver Corp.(OTCQX: RSNVF | TSX-V: RSLV)
12:00 PMTroilus Gold Corp.(OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)
12:30 PMKeynote: The Precious Metals Bull Market: “Where's It's Been, Where It's Going”

Dave Kranzler
Publisher of Mining Stock Journal and Short Seller’s Journal
Managing Member, Golden Returns Capital
1:00 PMRenforth Resources Inc.( RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
1:30 PMViva Gold Corp.( VAUCF | TSX-V: VAU)
2:00 PMAztec Minerals Corp.( AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)
2:30 PMKuya Silver Corp.( KUYAF | CSE: KUYA)
3:00 PMPrecipitate Gold Corp.( PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)
3:30 PMNovo Resources Corp.(OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
4:00 PMChampion Iron Ltd.(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

ti?nf=ODQ3NDA1MiM0NzI0Mjc2IzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png
Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus