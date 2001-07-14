Nickelodeon's Nick News Tackles Mounting Mental Health Crisis Among Kids in Candid Roundtable Discussion With U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Brand-New Episode Premiering Wednesday, February 16

Nickelodeon’s award-winning Nick+News will shine a spotlight on the crucial topic of kids and mental health in a brand-new episode debuting Wednesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will join a group of middle schoolers for an open roundtable discussion where the kids share personal stories of how they manage their mental wellness and get advice from the nation’s top doctor on how to cope with anxiety and stress.

Hosted by CBS News Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers, this half-hour installment of Nick News will also include kid journalist Rory Hu, reporting from Washington, D.C., offering viewers an insider’s look at the U.S. Mint, and a wide-ranging interview with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, covering everything from the current state of the U.S. Economy to the new American+Women+Quarters+Program, which celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country. This year’s inaugural collection features the likenesses of Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong.

“The last two years have been challenging, but most especially for kids across the country who have had to contend with a pandemic, economic uncertainty, a fraught political landscape and so much more,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News. “In this episode of Nick News, we do what we’re aiming to do, give kids a platform to voice their thoughts and feelings, and because knowledge is not only power but empowering, we bring in the experts U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to inform and connect our audience to vital resources.”

Additionally, CBS News’ Jamie Yuccas takes viewers into the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team training facility outside Minneapolis, Minnesota to showcase the grit and determination this team of remarkable athletes will tap into as they defend their 2018 Olympic gold medal win at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Nick News will close with a personal message of solidarity from 2022 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Raven Saunders, letting kids know that if they struggle with anxiety, stress or any mental health issues they are not alone, and she knows firsthand that help and resources are out there for those in need.

Following the premiere on Nickelodeon, this new episode of Nick News will be available on Nick.com, Nick App and Nick On Demand beginning Thursday, February 17.

Nickelodeon’s Nick News has won 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont, and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award for Journalistic Excellence, the first and only time it was given to a children’s program. The show originally aired for 25 years, ending with the retirement of creator and original host Linda Ellerbee in 2016. Created with a core ethos of respecting its kid audience, the show explained world events in a direct way, and always ensured kids were given a platform to voice their opinions and a safe place to question the world. Nick News made its return last June with a special hour-long presentation Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by global superstar Alicia Keys. Nick News is executive produced by Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News.

