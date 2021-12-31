Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: KWEB, TSLA, DIDI,

KWEB, TSLA, DIDI, Added Positions: GOOGL, SE, DASH, PDD, JD, NVDA, BZ, BABA, LI, FUTU, BILI, XPEV,

GOOGL, SE, DASH, PDD, JD, NVDA, BZ, BABA, LI, FUTU, BILI, XPEV, Reduced Positions: FB, TSM, PTON, BEKE, XYF,

FB, TSM, PTON, BEKE, XYF, Sold Out: EDU, TAL, GOTU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, DoorDash Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Gaotu Techedu Inc, X Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,188,208 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.98% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,090,920 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 98,233 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.99% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,772,957 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 9,545,997 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,389,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $871.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.961500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 503,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 101.99%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2705.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 98,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 264.24%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 510,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,709,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 67.56%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,265,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 405.27%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 119,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. added to a holding in Kanzhun Ltd by 56.31%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,065,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. sold out a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $1.56 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 50.6%. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. still held 41,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced to a holding in X Financial by 54.54%. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $4.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. still held 84,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.