Third Avenue Management Buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Old Republic International Corp

- New Purchases: IVT, CTT, WHLRD.PFD, WHLR, WHLRP.PFD,
- Added Positions: APTS, HCC, MSGE, TPHS, HBB, STRS,
- Reduced Positions: BAM, ORI, JBGS, TDW, BSIG, RYN, WY, UMBF, FPH, TPH, LEN.B, UHAL, PLD, LOW, CBRE, FNF, HA, ESS, FR,
- Sold Out: MHK, VNO, ATNI, SRG, MNR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Third Avenue Management
- Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 8,732,674 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) - 1,865,239 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%
- Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 478,130 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 712,551 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 251,587 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 503,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRD.PFD)
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLRP.PFD)
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR)
Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.92, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 454,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.Sold Out: ATN International Inc (ATNI)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in ATN International Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $42.69.Sold Out: Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.63.Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Reduced: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Third Avenue Management reduced to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Third Avenue Management still held 841,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Third Avenue Management reduced to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 35.7%. The sale prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Third Avenue Management still held 339,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Third Avenue Management reduced to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 51.3%. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Third Avenue Management still held 94,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.
