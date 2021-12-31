Third Avenue Management Buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Old Republic International Corp

New Purchases: IVT, CTT, WHLRD.PFD, WHLR, WHLRP.PFD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys InvenTrust Properties Corp, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Old Republic International Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, ATN International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Third Avenue Management owns 59 stocks with a total value of $760 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) - 8,732,674 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) - 1,865,239 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80% Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 478,130 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 712,551 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 251,587 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%

Third Avenue Management initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 503,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management initiated holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management initiated holding in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $2.92, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 454,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $39.17 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.19.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in ATN International Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $42.69.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Third Avenue Management sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

Third Avenue Management reduced to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Third Avenue Management still held 841,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management reduced to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 35.7%. The sale prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Third Avenue Management still held 339,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Third Avenue Management reduced to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 51.3%. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Third Avenue Management still held 94,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.