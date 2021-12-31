Cliffwater LLC Buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sells CVB Financial Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Monroe Capital Corp

- New Purchases: BXSL,
- Added Positions: BBDC, GSBD, OCSL, SLRC, CCAP,
- Reduced Positions: CVBF, VTHR, VTI, MRCC, VCSH, NMFC, VEA, TSLX, SCM, VWO, ARCC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cliffwater LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 418,469 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,567,467 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 769,192 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 72,801 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.31%
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 1,090,934 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Cliffwater LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 174,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)
Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 411,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)
Cliffwater LLC reduced to a holding in CVB Financial Corp by 40.88%. The sale prices were between $19.11 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Cliffwater LLC still held 291,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.
