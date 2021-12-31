Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cliffwater LLC Buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sells CVB Financial Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Monroe Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cliffwater LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, sells CVB Financial Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Monroe Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliffwater LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cliffwater LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cliffwater LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliffwater+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cliffwater LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 418,469 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,567,467 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  3. Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 769,192 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  4. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 72,801 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.31%
  5. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 1,090,934 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Cliffwater LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 174,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 411,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

Cliffwater LLC reduced to a holding in CVB Financial Corp by 40.88%. The sale prices were between $19.11 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Cliffwater LLC still held 291,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cliffwater LLC. Also check out:

1. Cliffwater LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cliffwater LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cliffwater LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cliffwater LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus