Cliffwater LLC Buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Sells CVB Financial Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Monroe Capital Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, sells CVB Financial Corp, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Monroe Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cliffwater LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cliffwater LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cliffwater LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cliffwater+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 418,469 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,567,467 shares, 20.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 769,192 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 72,801 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.31% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 1,090,934 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Cliffwater LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $0 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 174,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliffwater LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 411,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cliffwater LLC reduced to a holding in CVB Financial Corp by 40.88%. The sale prices were between $19.11 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Cliffwater LLC still held 291,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.