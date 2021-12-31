MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: MCK, STT, DELL, CERN, H, BX, VMW, LAD, TWTR, SBNY, INTU, CTAS, PCAR, SYNH, X, CVS, T, IART, HLF, TMUS, CAH, DHR, IONS, NCLH, ALL, BILL, BIIB, CBOE, ZM, ADBE, HSY, COUP, ATVI, EQT, SNAP, GWRE, ZTS, AXP, FISV, MNDT, ALB, AMGN, Z, TPR, WYNN, VZ, GT,
- Added Positions: CRM, FB, C, HD, ORLY, PFE, MCD, GM, HON, MET, LEN, CCL, SPWR, EVBG, LSXMA, ADM, GLW, AMD, COHR, IRBT, IBM, DE, DAL, QRVO, ALGN, FCX, EXPE, BKNG, SWKS, LVS, NTAP, APTV, ILMN, AMBA, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, PG, GILD, JPM, GOOG, WMT, INFO, XOM, WFC, CSCO, TSLA, QCOM, KO, RTX, ABBV, MPC, AVGO, NSC, VMC, KKR, GD, STZ, PBCT, CAT, ON, DUK, NUAN, TXN, CHNG, GS, NEM, ISRG, XLNX, F, CME, EW, GE, LAZ, SNPS, IDXX, ORI, DIS, UNM, LEN.B, NFLX, AMAT, ED, MIC, PINS, DBX, SHOP, SEDG, CPRI, AL, CCK, BWA, MOS, BIDU, ANET, RCL, SCHW, ATI, LRCX,
- Sold Out: AMZN, ERIC, GOOGL, UNH, JNJ, IP, BAC, HUM, GPN, CVX, INTC, ABT, UPS, BRK.B, CTSH, MRK, BA, CTXS, ENTG, SIVB, TMO, BBWI, MU, MMM, HIG, HRC, PM, LULU, A, DD, ANTM, PLNT, EXC, ITW, ALLY, PPD, COP, KLAC, PNC, CDW, COST, D, MGM, NOC, SYY, HCA, FTV, CL, DOV, LLY, FE, ICE, POOL, USB, MO, OXY, SC, DT, HOLX, RGLD, NLOK, OGN, AIG, AGO, DVN, EOG, EL, MTG, BAX, CMS, NOV, DGX, SRE, G, VRSK, CG, ATH, ATUS, AFL, KR, PPG, WBA, STWD, PSX, LITE, BBY, VIAC, INCY, MANH, MRO, ES, RSG, FTNT, POST, FOX, SLVM, BRO, NEE, FITB, K, LH, MKC, VTRS, RF, TREE, ST, HPE, CLF, GIS, HAL, LNC, MPWR, SEIC, SO, STLD, XEL, BERY, BABA, KEYS, DDOG, IAC, SHLS, AGCO, AEP, AMP, MNST, J, LSTR, MAN, STL, PEG, TER, TRMB, OC, BR, AWK, RGA, FRC, ZS, DOCU, FTDR, CRWD, VSCO, APA, YELP, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of MUFG Securities EMEA plc
- Visa Inc (V) - 13,868,474 shares, 44.47% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,519,000 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 345,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 838,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 453,341 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.78%
MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $271.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 129,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 256,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 224,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 139,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 14500.11%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 398,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 145.78%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 453,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 4884.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,060,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 133,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 94.38%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $665.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.412100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,601,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.
