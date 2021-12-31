MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc

New Purchases: MCK, STT, DELL, CERN, H, BX, VMW, LAD, TWTR, SBNY, INTU, CTAS, PCAR, SYNH, X, CVS, T, IART, HLF, TMUS, CAH, DHR, IONS, NCLH, ALL, BILL, BIIB, CBOE, ZM, ADBE, HSY, COUP, ATVI, EQT, SNAP, GWRE, ZTS, AXP, FISV, MNDT, ALB, AMGN, Z, TPR, WYNN, VZ, GT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Citigroup Inc, McKesson Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MUFG Securities EMEA plc. As of 2021Q4, MUFG Securities EMEA plc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 13,868,474 shares, 44.47% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,519,000 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 345,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 838,000 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 453,341 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.78%

MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $271.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 129,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 256,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 224,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 139,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 14500.11%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $209.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 398,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 145.78%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 453,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 4884.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,060,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 116.68%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 133,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 94.38%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $665.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.412100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,601,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.

MUFG Securities EMEA plc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18.