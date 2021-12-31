Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. Buys Luminar Technologies Inc

Investment company Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Luminar Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canvas GP 1, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LAZR,
For the details of Canvas GP 1, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canvas+gp+1%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) - 5,636,882 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 5,636,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.
