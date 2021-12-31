Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Boston Scientific Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Scientific Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Danaher Corp, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2021Q4, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 120,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 170,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 425,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 98,000 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.33%
New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $272.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 46,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $509.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 910,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $150.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $270.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 120,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Sold Out: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Sold Out: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $8.04.



