Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Boston Scientific Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New Purchases: DHR, INSP, ALGN, CYTK, OLMA, VCRA, RPID,

DHR, INSP, ALGN, CYTK, OLMA, VCRA, RPID, Added Positions: BSX, ALNY, PRVA, BDX, MCK, LLY, IOVA, NVCR, NBIX, ABC, OSH, COO, CI, MDT, THC, SILK, BMRN, IMGN, BHVN, ONEM, ESPR, JAZZ, AXNX, GKOS, PGNY, CVS, HRMY,

BSX, ALNY, PRVA, BDX, MCK, LLY, IOVA, NVCR, NBIX, ABC, OSH, COO, CI, MDT, THC, SILK, BMRN, IMGN, BHVN, ONEM, ESPR, JAZZ, AXNX, GKOS, PGNY, CVS, HRMY, Reduced Positions: ABT, BIIB, TMO, ANTM, EXAS, ISRG, ABMD, MGNX, HZNP, ACCD, ZBH, APLS, HCA, TDOC, CNC, JNJ, ABBV, UNH, XNCR, GILD, SGEN, ITCI, EPIX, HUM, EW, GH,

ABT, BIIB, TMO, ANTM, EXAS, ISRG, ABMD, MGNX, HZNP, ACCD, ZBH, APLS, HCA, TDOC, CNC, JNJ, ABBV, UNH, XNCR, GILD, SGEN, ITCI, EPIX, HUM, EW, GH, Sold Out: RVNC, BMY, SAVA, RDUS, ARNA, SBTX, XLRN,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boston Scientific Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Danaher Corp, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Biogen Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2021Q4, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhenman+%26+partners+asset+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 120,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 170,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 425,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 98,000 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.33%

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $272.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 46,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $509.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.35 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 910,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $150.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $270.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 100.65%. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 120,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Radius Health Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $8.04.