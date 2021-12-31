Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Medifast Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Sells ModivCare Inc, NV5 Global Inc, Grand Canyon Education Inc

New Purchases: FLWS,

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Medifast Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells ModivCare Inc, NV5 Global Inc, Grand Canyon Education Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2021Q4, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fabrinet (FN) - 753,349 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) - 820,698 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 530,311 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 1,409,953 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 799,934 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 485,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Medifast Inc by 60.22%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 139,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 361,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in SciPlay Corp. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78.