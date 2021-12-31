Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Qurate Retail Inc

For the details of Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/napier+park+global+capital+%28us%29+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 306,200 shares, 69.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 25,000 shares, 29.10% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 500,000 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.
- Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.37%. The holding were 306,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.
