Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Qurate Retail Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP (Current Portfolio) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Qurate Retail Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP. As of 2021Q4, Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP
  1. Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 306,200 shares, 69.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 25,000 shares, 29.10% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 500,000 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.37%. The holding were 306,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Napier Park Global Capital (US) LP sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.



