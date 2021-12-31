GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Canadian Pacific Railway, Cerner Corp, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Medallia Inc,

New Purchases: CP, CERN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Canadian Pacific Railway, Cerner Corp, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Medallia Inc, , PNM Resources Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GWM Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, GWM Asset Management Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 379,400 shares, 45.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 1,979,577 shares, 35.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1966.36% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 169,095 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 53,000 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Cerner Corp (CERN) - 21,100 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 1966.36%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.55%. The holding were 1,979,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GWM Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

GWM Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

GWM Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.78 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

GWM Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02.

GWM Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

GWM Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.