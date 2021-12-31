Jupiter Asset Management Ltd Buys Intel Corp, Merck Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: INTC, NRG, C, BSX, DTE, WY, PM, DGX, FNV, WMS, CHTR, INGR, DKS, WIRE, MMC, NOC, FE, ACGL, BLMN, DQ, KSS, M, CRM, ALKS, GD, EBAY, UNFI, DB, AFYA, NVT, TTWO, ATKR, LH, LPX, MXL, NTAP, CFG, COLB, CNOB, LYFT, TER, USNA, ACC, AMRS, BILL, BRX, DOYU, DBX, GEO, LAMR, LSI, MPW, MCB, NSA, ON, PVH, PINS, RYN, REG, SNEX, SUI, TBK, VET, WWE, ARQQ, CPRI, AMCX, ACEL, ADI, AMK, BDC, BCRX, BRBS, CDNA, GCI, GIL, KRC, KLIC, LRCX, MRVL, MTDR, MED, MLI, NSC, ONTF, PVBC, QCRH, RRR, SIX, TOL, UNP, UBA, GRMN, CTRA, CWT, CARA, CATY, CLVS, EWBC, SATS, ES, GILD, HBI, HOPE, JBHT, KNX, LUMN, MOV, NEE, OCGN, ODFL, OGI, ORGO, PRDO, RLX, RIGL, SWBI, SJI, WDC, WINA, ZOM, ZUO, ENDP, RIG, QGEN,
- Added Positions: MRK, VICI, EVRG, CMCSA, TXN, NI, ULTA, CDNS, BRKR, CME, BAC, INCY, TRI, DFS, AYI, AMAT, ORCL, HOLX, NFLX, HII, SFM, NDAQ, NVDA, WST, OVV, PSLV, SIG, MTD, SIVB, TPR, COIN, ICE, SNPS, TDC, A, AXP, MPWR, SI, SNA, CIM, TAP, PHYS, BLK, AG, FLGT, CEF, AMD, INTU, EOG, FRC, SPGI, WAT, GOOG, AR, AGR, BGCP, DIS, NFG, AVTR, DXC, GS, PDM, FERG, AGCO, ATEN, AXU, MANH, ORI, TMO, WU, ABT, AMP, CROX, APPS, EA, HIBB, NLOK, OAS, PGRE, QFIN, VZ, COST, FSBC, FSBC, INDI, IRWD, KHC, MCD, NKE, SCHW, UBS, CHKP, YNDX, MO, AMRX, AVIR, RILY, CIXX, CNO, CSX, CINF, CMA, CVLT, DHI, DG, EPD, IBN, IBM, LEN, MU, MS, NTUS, OMF, OPK, PDD, RRX, SPG, TPH, TRMB, YELP, DESP, RE, JCI, LIN, KARO, ALB, ALEX, AWK, AIRC, ADP, CBRE, CARR, CHE, CHK, BVN, DADA, DDS, DOW, ECL, EQR, WTRG, FRT, FSLR, GSHD, HD, HUBB, IMAB, JACK, KIM, EL, LC, LTHM, MDC, MSA, MWA, NVR, NNN, DNOW, OGE, PLTK, RLGY, RSG, ROP, SHW, SYY, VNDA, WELL, ZION, AMCR, BEP, CMBM, ETN, APTV, TT, CB, NXPI,
- Reduced Positions: FB, V, MSFT, VRTX, ISRG, PYPL, UNH, VRSN, QCOM, WMT, ANTM, HL, T, QRVO, CAT, HRB, ROK, CERN, IQV, MAN, MELI, UPS, TRU, CDE, XRAY, SYF, COF, DLB, TGT, AAPL, JPM, RF, SSNC, SQ, AES, KL, VST, SLM, ALLY, ADSK, BIDU, RL, PTC, FR, NOW, AMZN, GWW, WFC, FIS, ITRI, SWKS, LBTYK, IT, IDXX, GOOGL, CPG, PRFT, SEE, AOS, TEX, BIIB, CLR, FCN, MAG, PAAS, ADBE, AMG, AMH, BX, CTVA, EAF, JNJ, MSCI, TNL, WSM, CCEP, ALK, MA, PEP, SBNY, PNR, ALGN, AVT, DVN, XOM, HOG, JBGS, TNET, WB, WPM, COLM, COP, EXR, FBP, IRM, NIO, PANW, ACN, APH, BCE, GOLD, CCS, CVX, CPSI, EMR, JKHY, HON, INFY, MEDP, MOH, MCO, FIZZ, NOAH, PBI, TSM, TSLA, WEX, INFO, MDT, SGH, INMD, AB, ATRA, CORT, ENPH, FLR, GTHX, GPMT, HDB, HIG, HES, INVA, LGND, LGF.A, HZO, NEP, PXD, PLUG, PG, PWR, RDUS, SANM, SLB, SIGA, SNOW, SOHU, LUV, STWD, URI, AY, GLOB, AER, STLA,
- Sold Out: ATVI, BNS, SBUX, YUM, OMC, TMX, LOGI, OLED, GPN, LLY, VMW, EXPD, MNST, DVA, IVZ, TUP, CSGP, HPQ, YETI, TGNA, PK, STX, DAL, ATCO, ILMN, DUK, NLSN, OMI, UPST, JXN, EQIX, SEIC, UTHR, IDA, PEG, CHRS, FBNC, AFL, CC, CI, HXL, ATUS, SE, SAIL, AAL, BMRN, IRDM, NXST, RGLD, SIRI, ARW, HNI, OKE, VTR, WMB, JHG, CRWD, FOUR, FLYW, BTG, ABMD, AZPN, BBBY, GOGO, HOLI, JD, MAR, NTES, SPPI, SPTN, UCBI, VRNS, Z, ADS, BMY, VIAC, CE, CHGG, CVA, EFX, FNB, HCA, LNC, LOW, NHI, PHM, TWLO, VEEV, WDAY, BHF, NMRK, LX, HUYA, WH, ZM, LSPD, BIPC, LPRO, CD, SOFI, SOFI, AMGN, CCOI, HMHC, QRTEA, RUN, TRUE, ADM, BABA, BKD, CVE, CVS, DRE, DX, FLO, GVA, HE, HLT, HP, IMAX, OII, RWT, SCS, SHOP, TAC, RTX, MGY, LU, AIV, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 957,738 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,699,953 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 11,088,022 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,542 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 1,276,243 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39%
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.137600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,103,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,627,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,115,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,267,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 384,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,002,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 2516.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 946,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 6061.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,125,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 5900.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 780,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 135.84%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,532,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 274.67%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 246,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NiSource Inc (NI)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 294.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,610,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.
