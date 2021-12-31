SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

- New Purchases: ARR, NRZ, CHK, LNG, GDXU, MSTR, KNX, DSL, ITCI, DLTR, SFIX, WOLF, CNQ, BEPC, SPOT, PDBC, EQNR, ANET, AZEK, BROS, LYB, RPM, WEA, FOCT, META, AME, IJR, CWT, HPQ, CP, AOS, ALC, NET, LEGR, IUSV, AEPPZ, IGV, HEDJ, ONON, GDX, QCLN, DBC, SEE, PLD, ASML, AIG, ANSS, M, HBAN, LH, MLM, PFG, VICI, STE, CG, SUN, GSBD, RACE, IRTC, GNT, PBR, SILV, WTER, UBX,
- Added Positions: SCHP, PFE, ABT, AMZN, BDX, F, NOC, QQQ, VXX, CVX, COST, DE, MRK, SNOW, GLQ, FB, VBR, FCX, GOOGL, FDN, ADBE, CWST, MU, NFLX, BGS, TSLA, PANW, MRNA, VB, VOO, VUG, MMM, NLY, BWA, PLUG, VLO, WBA, ABBV, RDVY, URNM, VO, VOT, VV, ABB, ALB, AMT, BKH, EIX, IBM, IP, ISRG, MCD, MCK, NKE, OKE, O, RWT, RSG, CRM, TSM, UL, UMC, WMB, NUV, MQY, ERC, LULU, VMW, MELI, AQN, AG, V, SPLK, PDI, TWLO, TTD, IIPR, DOW, UBER, KD, CGW, DVY, FNDB, FVD, FXO, HACK, HNDL, IBB, IJJ, IQLT, IVV, LIT, PFFD, SMH, VGT, VOE, VTV, XLE, CB, ACN, A, AMAT, ADM, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BCE, BK, KMX, LUMN, CHDN, ED, CCI, DUK, ETR, EPD, EQIX, FDX, IIVI, IFF, IRM, KR, LRCX, MDT, MET, NEM, NAT, ODFL, OLN, PNC, PENN, DGX, RAD, ROK, STX, SO, SWK, TMO, TSN, UNH, WFC, WY, XLNX, MFM, CHY, EVV, ETV, MA, BR, CIT, KMI, MPC, BUI, PSX, WDAY, VEEV, FSK, SHOP, SQ, BHVN, ROKU, PLTR, BIV, CIBR, EFA, FNDE, HYG, IEFA, IEMG, IGEB, IJH, ITB, IVW, IWF, IWM, IYW, JKG, KNG, KRE, MUB, PAVE, PEJ, PFF, PHO, PSJ, QLC, QQQE, QUAL, SCHQ, TIP, VCIT, VIGI, VXF, XLF, XLK, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XMLV, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, PSLV, AMGN, VZ, BA, VGK, DIS, ARKK, GSK, SWKS, VOD, UVXY, CERN, PM, VMBS, BMY, TTE, PHYS, JNUG, SCHA, T, BIIB, STZ, GLW, TV, MSFT, LUV, NLOK, BX, BABA, PYPL, GH, LCID, SCHV, SILJ, USMV, ARCC, BP, VIAC, CSCO, CMCSA, IDXX, INTC, UCBI, PCF, AKTS, OPP, DOCU, ANGL, ARKW, GLD, JQUA, MTUM, SCHB, SCHG, SCHM, SCHX, SPLV, SPTL, SPY, VTEB, AMD, MO, BRK.B, C, CLF, CMI, DXCM, D, ECL, BEN, GILD, GS, JPM, JKHY, KLAC, MDLZ, MGA, NGG, PAAS, PG, UNP, WMT, JQC, ACP, APTV, NOW, CONE, THW, RIV, RA, CUE, HGLB, RSF, CLOV, IGSB, FMB, GEM, GIGB, GLDM, GSIE, HDEF, ICSH, IDV, JKD, LMBS, MLPX, PGX, SCHD, SCHH, SCHO, SCHR, SLV, SPSB, VDE, AES, AFL, APD, ALL, AXP, ADI, BAC, BLK, COF, CAT, CERS, KO, COP, DHR, DPZ, EOG, ETN, EW, FAST, FE, GRMN, GIS, HL, AIM, HON, HRL, ITW, ILMN, IDN, INTU, K, KEY, KOPN, TAP, MS, VTRS, NGD, ES, NVO, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PPL, PAYX, LIN, ROP, SBUX, AXON, TEF, TD, UPS, WM, ANTM, YUM, SPB, IRBT, STAR, CMG, ET, TEI, DHY, CIK, CIF, FT, MIN, NAD, NHS, FTF, CSQ, FCT, FAM, GGN, GLO, AVXL, ALGT, CHW, DFS, CIM, STWD, DG, VUZI, NXPI, VGI, GHY, EVH, CLBK, TENB, DELL, CTVA, CARR, EBC, RBLX, COIN, AMLP, ARKG, BKLN, BND, BNDX, BWX, EMB, ESGA, FDL, FPE, FXD, FXH, IAU, NEAR, PAWZ, PNQI, ROBO, SCHZ, SLYV, TTAC, UITB, VEU, VNQ, VWO, XHB, XLP, XOUT,
- Sold Out: VTA, CRSP, NWL, STMP, VNQI, RIO, OGN, MAG, CLM, EFAV, YUMC, ARVN, MEC, BETZ, JHB, EMQQ, FBT, IWY, SUSB, XBI, TDOC, HXL, JLL, OXY, PNW, COR, CM, PTON, EBAY, DPRO, PPT, SLVM, ONL, RIG, DWSN, VCIF, SENS, IO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 460,485 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,596 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,354 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 314,778 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,786 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 98,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.619700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $418.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 314,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 103.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $270.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 110,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 101.00%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $396.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 65.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 90,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: (STMP)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.
