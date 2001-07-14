After 21 Years at Atlanta's WFSH, Parks Stamper Retires From Midday Host

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that long-time radio personality Parks Stamper is hanging up her headphones and moving into a new season of her life. After 21 years at Atlanta’s WFSH (104.7 The Fish), Stamper said, “When my husband, Greg, and I prayed about accepting the position at The Fish, God made it clear that it was for a season. I had no idea that the season would last 21 years! I am so thankful to the listeners, coworkers, and sponsors for inviting me into their work and homes to see Jesus Christ transforming and literally saving lives.”

Mike Blakemore, VP of Programming for Salem’s CCM stations and Program Director of WFSH, Atlanta, stated, “We wish Parks the best after a long distinguished career serving the Atlanta community. She has touched and changed so many lives over the years. She, more than anyone at The Fish, sounded like Atlanta, and was the radio co-worker and friend to millions of listeners during her tenure. Parks on the air is the same Parks in person. She is 100% authentic. She cares and prays for our listeners every day. Fortunately for us, she will continue to be a voice on the air on a part-time basis.”

Parks Stamper’s broadcast career began in 1997 after a career as a trainer in the telecommunications industry. Her passion for spreading the Gospel on The Fish in her own unique way through stories and music, has made a great impact in Atlanta and beyond with our large online listenership. Her final day on her midday show will be Friday, February 25th. Blakemore added, “We encourage listeners and friends to reach out on her final day via social media and call in to her show to wish her the best!”

