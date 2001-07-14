TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Announces Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Investors in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. - MARA

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon Digital" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MARA) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 15, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Marathon Digital's joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC and its plan to design and build a data center in Hardin, Montana, involved multiple potential regulatory violations, including federal securities law violations. The joint venture was likely to create a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny that would in turn have a negative impact on the Company's business prospects. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Marathon Digital, investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MARA securities during the Class Period and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476, via email at [email protected], or by filling+out+this+form.

