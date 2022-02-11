SRN Advisors, LLC to Close and Liquidate the Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (SPQQ)

PR Newswire

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees of Siren ETF Trust has determined to close and liquidate the Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NASDAQ: SPQQ) (the "Fund"). SRN Advisors, LLC ("SRN") serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

The Fund will no longer accept orders for new creation units after the close of business on March 10, 2022, and trading in shares of the Fund on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC will be halted prior to market open on March 11, 2022. The Fund's shares will subsequently be delisted. Prior to March 11, 2022, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. The Fund will liquidate on or around Friday, March 11, 2022 (the "Liquidation Date").

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Fund, SRN will manage the Fund in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by holding cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, effective immediately, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Fund's stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective. The Fund is likely to experience higher tracking error than is typical for the Fund.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares of the Fund on the Liquidation Date will receive a liquidating distribution with a value equal to their proportionate ownership interest in the Fund on that date. This liquidating distribution received by a shareholder may be in an amount that is greater or less than the amount a shareholder might receive if they sell their shares before the Liquidation Date.

The liquidation distribution amounts will include any accrued income and capital gains and will generally be a taxable event for shareholders investing through taxable accounts. The net asset value of the Fund on the Liquidation Date will reflect costs of liquidating the Fund. Shareholders will receive liquidation proceeds as soon as practicable after the Liquidation Date.

For additional information, please call 866-829-5457 or visit www.sirenetfs.com.

